MANISTEE — The 23 year-old man who accidentally drowned in Lake Michigan Wednesday was identified as Austin Gegel of Wapakoneta, Ohio, according to the Manistee County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 3000 block of Oak Street in the Village of Arcadia at 11:29 a.m. Wednesday. Their initial investigation indicated that Gegel had been swimming when he began to struggle in the water, Sheriff Brian Gutowski said.
Family members tried to rescue him before he fell below the waterline, but they were unable to do so. When he was pulled from the water, bystanders administered CPR until rescue personnel from Arcadia Township Fire and Rescue arrived and took over lifesaving efforts.
Gegel was pronounced dead at Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital, the sheriff said in a release Wednesday.
Thus far this year, the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project reported 32 drownings in the five great lakes, with 11 of them in Lake Michigan.
