MANISTEE — A missing fisherman from Gladwin who drowned in the Manistee River has been identified as Chad Randall Hetherington, according to a statement from the Manistee County Sheriff’s Office.
Earlier this week, Sheriff Brian Gutowski said they found the 49-year-old downstream from where his anchored boat was recovered, near Tippy Dam, almost 24 hours after he had been declared missing.
The search for Hetherington began Monday after 4:55 p.m., when witnesses called 911 and said they saw him fishing from his boat, and then noticed the boat was empty a short while later.
On Tuesday, Gutowski released a statement that said he believed Hetherington’s death was an accidental drowning, and there is no foul play involved.
The Manistee County Sheriff’s Office, Little River Band of Ottawa Indian Tribal Officers, Michigan State Police, U.S. Coast Guard, Department of Natural Resources, Dickson Township Fire Department, Mobile Medical Response, and Manistee City Police Sheriff’s Dive Team members initially searched the area, but said they were unable to find him before nightfall amid worsening weather.
The Manistee County Sheriff’s Office also was assisted by Manistee Central Dispatch and Manistee County Emergency Management.
