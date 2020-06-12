BELLAIRE — A Mancelona dog breeder was sentenced to three days in jail Wednesday, after she was found guilty of a probation violation, court records show.
The decision by 86th District Court Judge Robert Cooney is the latest legal action in a lengthy animal cruelty investigation into German shepherd breeder Deborah Schultz.
“Do I think its fair? No I do not, considering that in six months, this is the third violation she’s had for breeding,” said Antrim County Animal Control Officer Inga Waldrep.
Schultz was originally placed on probation following her arrest on accusations of resisting and obstructing and subsequent charges on multiple counts of animal cruelty, court records show.
Officers went to Schultz’s home March 26, 2019 with a search warrant, an investigative report shows, and over the next 17 hours seized 13 dogs — 12 German shepherds and a Chihuahua.
Schultz did not return a message seeking comment but previously told the Record-Eagle she asked to see the warrant but her request was denied, she was not read her Miranda rights and that the charges were bull----.
Schultz has previously become unruly in court and when asked about her behavior during the livestreamed hearing Wednesday, Antrim County Prosecutor James Rossiter said Judge Cooney used the mute button several times.
“Let’s just remove it from animal cruelty,” Rossiter said, explaining the sentence. “When a judge could give jail time but does not, and then you come back on a probation violation and end up doing jail time, its more reflective of your behavior on probation than your behavior on the original charge.”
The Wednesday hearing on the probation violation stemmed from a tip officers received that Schultz attempted to sell German shepherd puppies on social media, police said.
A condition of her probation is that she not sell or breed dogs, court records show.
This is the second time Schultz was arrested on a violation.
The first time was in February, when Antrim County Undersheriff Dean Pratt said Schultz had obtained additional dogs and was breeding them, as previously reported.
The violation charge was dismissed, but Jdge Cooney ordered Schultz to pay $3,141.50 in restitution to Mancelona Veterinary Hospital and $2,961.34 to Antrim County for expenses incurred for emergency care when her dogs were seized and ultimately forfeited.
“We got a tip when someone saw the Facebook post, did some investigation and learned she was trying to register the dogs with the AKC,” Bean previously said. “She said she was doing it for a friend.”
The registrations with the American Kennel Club were in Schultz’s name, Waldrep said.
Schultz told the court she was moving to Crawford County and Judge Cooney said he would be informing officers there of the conditions of her probation.
She is not allowed to own, sell or breed dogs, or any other animals, Waldrep said.
Following news reports about the extensive health needs of the dogs seized, and the financial burden on the county’s animal control department, Waldrep said they received an outpouring of support.
For example, the Mancelona Animal Hospital was able to provide Sydney, the Chihuahua, with $300 in dental ser- vices including removing her abscessed teeth, Waldrep said.
“Now she has a better chance at adoption, a chance at finding a good home,” she said.
Antrim County Animal Control also has five adult German shepherds from the seizure still available for adoption.
The facility is open by appointment for adoptions, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments can be made by calling 231-533-6421.
