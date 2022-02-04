TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s officials positively identified the body of a 72-year-old Williamsburg man, who died in a house fire on Sunday, they said on Thursday.
The medical examiner said they identified Lawrence “Larry” David Gerrard by a defibrillator taken from Gerrard’s body. The serial number from the defibrillator matched one given to Gerrard previously.
Investigators said they do not have an official cause of death at this time and would wait for the medical examiner to complete an autopsy report and keep their investigation into the incident open until then. They also said they would continue to work with Metro Fire Chief Pat Parker as new details arise, as what caused the fire has not yet been officially determined.
“At this point, we don’t have any reason to believe that there was any foul play or anything involved in the fire. But, obviously, we just continue to investigate to make sure everything’s thoroughly looked into,” said Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Capt. Randy Fewless.
Parker said the fire, which occurred just after midnight on Saturday at a residence located at 6525 Bates Road in Williamsburg, consumed the home into the attic space and broke the windows in the worship center next door, Through the Roof Fellowship, because of the heat, despite it only taking an hour for firefighters to put out.
The home was a former parsonage, according to Cindy Prince, wife of Through the Roof Fellowship pastor Don Prince, who runs the church’s disability ministry, that the church was using as a ministry for people to stay at.
Cindy, who has arthrogryposis, and uses crutches and a wheelchair to get around, said they have eight children, three of them disabled, and the home didn’t work out for them for those reasons.
But, she said, she feels her disability has given her a platform to help others, which is why she started the ministry.
The church runs a camp for the ministry at Bambi Lake Baptist Camp in Roscommon from July 36-30 and is hoping to assist a ministry, Joni and Friends, in running their camp in Romania this summer.
A 44-year-old man who survived the fire has a disability himself that affects his right arm, which doesn’t work well, and right leg and is involved in the disability ministry at Through the Roof Fellowship. Cindy said she didn’t know about the American Red Cross helping him, but believes he is staying with friends.
The man lived on the first story of the home and Gerrard lived in the basement. Cindy said they shared the space with a man in his 20s, who wasn’t home at the time of the blaze and is believed to be staying with his parents, who live in town. All three roommates were good friends, according to Cindy.
Both men who survived lost everything, including the 44-year-old man’s cellphone, who Cindy said he couldn’t use when the fire occurred. Apparently, he had tried to get Gerrard from the basement but couldn’t because the smoke was too thick so, he went directly out of the house in “jeans and socks” she said, flagged down a car and tried to call for help.
Cindy said all the windows were blown in on the church, which are currently boarded up, and the fire melted the church’s siding and caused smoke damage.
She also said there’s heat but no water in the building, and that the church is currently waiting for investigators before they can begin making repairs. They have insurance, she said.
Until repairs can be made, the congregation will be meeting at Cherry Tree Inn & Suites, located at 2345 N. U.S. 31 in Traverse City.
Cindy said the congregation, composed of about 20 to 30 members, is “holding together,” moving forward one step at a time and grieving Larry, who was a church deacon and committed member for many years.
He was retired and always joking around, Cindy said.
“He loved the potluck and things like that that we did at church,” she said. “So, he was always there.”
