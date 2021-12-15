Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers and windy conditions developing overnight. Low around 45F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers and windy conditions developing overnight. Low around 45F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.