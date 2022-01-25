TRAVERSE CITY — Police say a 22-year-old Traverse City man reported his handgun, a Glock 9 mm, as stolen after it went missing out of the trunk of his car while it was parked at his home.
The man, who lives at the 800 Block of Westminster, on Monday told Traverse City Police officers there was no indication his vehicle was broken into when he noticed his gun was missing Sunday.
Traverse City Police Department Capt. Jim Bussell said it's unlikely the gun was stolen out of the man's car with no signs of forced entry. He also said the man may have waited to report the incident until Monday in hopes he would find the gun.
“It will turn up. We have guns pop up in the computer that were stolen 23 years ago," Bussell said. "Yeah, it’s pretty interesting. You’ll get a gun and someone will come in to register it and say, 'Yeah, my grandpa died and he left me this gun and I want to make sure I have it registered.' And you run it and it was stolen out of Detroit in 1943 or something like that.”
