SUTTONS BAY — A man rappelled down a building with an extension cord to escape a pole barn fire, according to authorities.
Suttons Bay Fire Chief Jim Porter said on Wednesday that the man was working in his office in the storage truss on the second floor of the pole barn when he heard noises downstairs and opened the door to the stairwell.
Met by a plume of smoke because the stairway was involved in the fire, he quickly shut the door and decided he needed another way out.
The man grabbed an extension cord he had in the office, secured it and decided to rappel out of one of the pole barn's second-story windows to safety.
“You know what we say in the fire service: always have two ways out. And, obviously, this guy did. He couldn’t use the stairwell, so he took the window. Luckily, he was able to think and get creative with an extension cord," Porter said.
A fire burned down the 30-foot-by-70-foot pole barn at the man's S. Lee Point Road residence on Monday, officials said.
No injuries were reported, but a tractor, a truck, a zero-turn lawnmower and several tools and pieces of equipment were lost in the blaze.
Leelanau County Sheriff Mike Borkovitch said on Tuesday that, while Leelanau County police, which had three deputies on-scene, found nothing suspicious about the fire, they said there were additional heat sources at the time of the blaze, a wood burning stove and sparks from a grinder in the garage.
Porter said the man's father was working downstairs two hours prior to the blaze.
A cause of the fire hasn't been determined, and Porter said it's probable to remain that way. This is because, he said, the fire was so much of a total loss that everything was burned down, a fact on which officials agree, leaving a mystery as to what started the blaze to begin with.
"And, unfortunately, it’s just kind of the way it goes with these types of fires,” he said.
9-1-1 was called and Leelanau County Police and Suttons Bay/Bingham Fire Department responded, calling for assistance from Leland, Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians and Elmwood fire departments.
Porter said firefighters and 11 trucks protected the adjacent house, which was about 20 feet away from the barn and the adjacent cedar woods, which were already burning when firefighters arrived.
"We needed mass quantities of water because of the size of the fire and how much fire there was and we got to work,” Porter said.
He said about 20 percent of the fires Leelanau County Fire Department deals with are big fires like this and echoed Borkovitch's comment about keeping smoke detectors up to date, using caution with space heaters and having a fire extinguisher handy.
"Another thing: you should always have fire extinguishers around your houses and garage. Because in some cases, you can actually put it out before it gets going real bad," Borkovitch said.
