TRAVERSE CITY — A man fell and was found injured at a bridge construction site in Traverse City.
A 44-year-old man was found 18- to 25 feet below a construction beam on the cement at 7:30 a.m. Saturday at the West Front Street Bridge construction site, Traverse City Police Department officials said.
TCPD Lieutenant Erich Bohrer said he believes the man fell from the beam and could have been down on the concrete for a few hours. An earlier press statement said the man did not remember how he got there. It's not clear why the man climbed up on the beam as there's a detour around the construction, Bohrer said.
Traverse City Fire Department firefighters extricated the man, who was taken to Munson Medical Center for treatment for his injuries, which Bohrer said were not life-threatening.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the man was still hospitalized but in stable condition.
