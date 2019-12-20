TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County sheriff's officials identified a man who shot himself at the Village of Bay Ridge Senior Community apartments Thursday.
Nathan Allen Moore, 40, remains in critical condition at Munson Medical Center after he shot himself in the head when deputies attempted to serve him with an arrest warrant, according to Michigan State Police officials. Moore is charged with felony embezzlement of more than $50,000 relating to incidents between June 2016 and March 2019, court records show.
Moore is an employee at Bay Ridge, but the charge stems his time working for Signature Medical Equipment. Conviction could result in a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison.
Grand Traverse sheriff's deputies spoke with Moore in the days leading up to serving him with the arrest warrant. Moore pulled a gun and pointed it at the deputies when they approached him Thursday before taking off toward his truck. Witnesses told MSP detectives they heard the deputies yell at Moore to drop the gun several times before a single gunshot rang out.
Reports indicate Moore hid by his truck and then shot himself in the head. He is under guard at Munson's intensive care unit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.