TRAVERSE CITY — A man surprised someone in the act of sawing a catalytic converter off of his SUV, Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office said.
While at home in the middle of the day in Paradise Township, the man discovered someone was under his 2004 Honda Element SUV and thought they might be after his catalytic converter, said Lieutenant Brian Giddis.
He called deputies and described the person's vehicle as it left. He discovered his converter was partially cut.
Deputies are still working on a suspect, Giddis said. It is the latest in a string of catalytic converters thefts from businesses and residences in Grand Traverse County: nine in Green Lake Township; two in Blair Township; two at residences in Mayfield Township; one at a business in Garfield Township; and 12 at a fenced-in at a Garfield Road property.
Charges in conjunction with some of the incidents in Grand Traverse County were requested for Willie Jarvis Storie, 49 of Mesick, who Michigan State Police arrested with Johnathan Patrick Gustafson, 31 of Interlochen, and Janessa Anne Robinson, 34 of Rapid City last month. But, those charges are currently back under investigation by MSP for an undetermined amount of time, before MSP sends them back to the prosecutor's office.
MSP's Lt. Derrick Carroll said on Monday that another man, 36-year-old Bobby Deboise from Lake City, was arrested March 19, and arraigned in the 84th District Court on two counts of larceny from a motor vehicle and as a habitual offender. He is the suspect in a Dec. 2 incident when a woman parked her vehicle at a Mesick residence, and started it sometime later, noticed the noise and called authorities. The residence's owner came forward and said the suspect was supposed to sell the converter and give him half the proceeds, but he never received his share.
Giddis said that people are seeing taking converters as an opportunistic way to make cash illegally and that idle cars that sit out for long periods of time have been targeted. He said that people go to start up their cars one day, there's a loud muffler and they find the converter gone.
Deputies are asking people to stay vigilant, keep an eye on their vehicles and report as many details as possible if they see someone try to saw off a converter.
"It’s not a situation where it’s one person doing all of these thefts. It’s multiple offenders, who are not related to each other, just being opportunistic and trying to earn a quick buck with these catalytic converters. So, just be vigilant if you see other people underneath cars. It’s not normal," he said.
