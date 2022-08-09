TRAVERSE CITY — Gabriel Anthony Keyes, 35, of Traverse City, died following a motorcycle crash early Saturday morning.
Traverse City Police Department officers were called to the scene shortly after midnight after a witness reported seeing a man and a motorcycle in the road near M-72 and West Grandview Parkway, police said.
Keyes was dead when they arrived at the scene, police said.
Their investigation determined that he had been traveling east when the crash occurred.
Keyes was transferred from the scene to Munson Medical Center by emergency medical services.
Michigan State Police assisted at the scene.
A GoFundMe page was launched over the weekend to help the family pay the funeral costs.
A description on the fundraiser page described Keyes as “an amazing father of two, a son, a brother, a best friend.”
