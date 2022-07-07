TRAVERSE CITY — Deputies surrounded Target in response to an alleged robbery as shoppers ran their afternoon errands.
At 3:30 p.m. on July 6, a 38-year-old Mancelona man entered the Target at the Grand Traverse Mall and asked a cashier to give him change for a $5, according to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office.
Officials said that once the cashier opened the till, the man said to "stay calm and give me all the money."
After he was handed the money, the suspect ran away, and someone from Target dialed 9-1-1.
Deputies responded to the store, set up a perimeter and used K-9s to search for evidence or clothing that might have been left behind.
At the same time, Central Dispatch received another call from a woman on Rennie Street, slightly less than a mile away from the store. She told dispatchers that a suspicious man asked her for medical attention because he thought he was having a heart attack.
Based on the physical description provided by the caller, dispatchers believed the suspicious man was associated with the recent robbery at Target.
Deputies arrested the suspect on robbery charges, which will be reviewed by the prosecutor's office. He was transported to Munson Medical Center for treatment and testing.
According to Captain Chris Clark from the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office no weapon was seen or used during this incident. He also wasn't able to confirm how much money was stolen or if it was returned as of Thursday morning.
The man is still at Munson receiving a medical evaluation and various tests, Clark said.
