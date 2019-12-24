MAPLE CITY — Glen Lake Community Schools ... we’ll leave the lights on for you.
Although it might not roll off the tongue as well as the ad campaign for Motel 6, students and staff at Glen Lake decorated nearly two dozen trees outside on the school’s campus to not only liven the holiday spirit but also combat a nasty case of SAD — seasonal affective disorder.
Mayo Clinic officials describe SAD as “a type of depression that’s related to changes in seasons ... and begins and ends at about the same times every year.”
Symptoms start in the autumn months and continue through winter, “sapping your energy and making you feel moody.”
Stephanie Long, Glen Lake High School principal, said the project was a combined effort from sophomore Doug Boitz, the advisory committee and the wellness committee.
“We used it as an opportunity to talk about seasonal affective disorder and how it’s real and how we can get more light in our days,” Long said.
The advisory committee is made up of teachers and students to deal with social and emotional learning. Students receive instruction three days a week during the advisory period, and each advisory group adopted two trees and strung lights on them.
“It was a very fun, bonding day for us here,” Long said.
Long said the student advisory committee allows an opportunity for each student to have a relationship with a trusted adult. If the student is struggling with anything — be it disciplinary issues, academic worries, mental health stress — that student has someone to go to, Long said. The adviser is also the person parents contact for conferences, instead of the parents meeting with all six of their child’s teachers.
“We, as an administrative team, have a point of contact for every student and, more importantly, the student has a point of contact for anything they need,” Long said. “We can find out if there have been any conversations that might shed some light on what’s going on.”
Long said it’s like a “nice, little community.”
“They check in with each other. They come up with ideas together,” she said. “They’re this little family within this big school.”
The wellness committee, Long said, works in tandem with the advisory committee and focuses on “whole child wellness initiatives,” such as games at lunchtime, increased opportunities for exercise and extending lunch period to 35 minutes.
Boitz, whose stepfather used to put up a Christmas lights display that attracted thousands of people to the area every winter, approached Glen Lake Superintendent Jon Hoover about decorating the outside of the school with lights. Long said it was a “light bulb moment” when the idea was formed to combine the efforts of the three into one.
Boitz led instruction during the advisory periods and made sure all of the wiring and relays were ready to go before his fellow students hung the lights on the trees. Information about SAD was also presented during the instruction time.
“It’s been great,” Long said. “Most of that is because it was led by students with just a couple of drops from teachers. It was their idea.”
The lights go on at 5:30 a.m. and stay on through the evening. Long is hopeful the twinkling lights provide some holiday cheer.
