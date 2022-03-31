While there may still be flurries in the air, the sense if incoming spring is unmistakable. This is when many feel compelled to make family vacation plans, set new outdoor fitness goals, and dream of long summer days as we start seeds with hopes of a lush and bountiful harvest.
The pull to be outside is undeniable but being outside now carries some additional responsibility. Just as our little seedlings sprout indoors, so too, do new plants and animals in the forest. And while it may feel like the right time to kick-off a trail running or mountain biking plan, wet trails are also delicate.
Refresh yourself on outdoor etiquette and maybe even make a goal to do good for the great outdoors.
A great place to start are the principles of Leave No Trace. These universally recognized standards are a great way to remind yourself of how to protect public lands and waters.
Know Before you Go
Look up the areas you plan to visit online or contact the local visitor center. Knowing things such as road conditions, weather and available facilities is important. Be sure to bring all the basics: food, extra water, and a bag to take trash home with you. Packing extra items such as sunscreen, extra clothing layers, a basic first aid kit, rain gear and a map is always a safe bet especially if doing a new trail or trying a longer distance than you are used to. If heading outdoors with your pet, be sure to pack supplies like food and water for them, too.
Make a Trash Plan
Pack it in, pack it out! Pick up all your trash and pack it out or dispose of it in a trashcan. Natural items such as orange and banana peels, apple cores and nutshells can take years to decompose. Pack those out too. Food scraps attract and harm wildlife, which in turn can put people at risk. Pet waste is a health hazard for both people and animals and can lead to the rise of invasive species so please pack out your pet waste.
Travel on Durable Surfaces
Right now, trails are muddy and traversing them by foot, bike, horseback or ORV can cause a lot of damage to the trail or roadbed. spring is an especially sensitive time because frost layers can linger below the trail surface, even when air temperatures have warmed up. As a result, spring rains can’t fully penetrate the soil, which creates easily eroded muddy topsoil. Its best be patient and let the trails dry to prevent ruts that are dangerous to all in the summer. If you must traverse a muddy trail, go right through the center of the trail (even if it is muddy), rather that traveling around the mud which can widen the trail.
Leave What You Find
Making cairns (stacking rocks), painting rocks, and picking spring wildflowers may seem harmless, but if everyone were to do it the impact becomes significant and changes the experience for all who come later. Take a picture or sketch the flower, rock, or other natural item instead of picking or taking it. This helps to not deplete surviving vegetation or disturb plants that are rare or are slow to reproduce. Keeping stones in place helps protect microorganisms that feed fish and other animals. If too many rocks are moved, those precious hiding places disappear and so too can the species that rely on them.
The same ethic is applicable to cultural artifacts found on public lands. Cultural artifacts are protected by the Archaeological Resources Protection Act. It is illegal to remove or disturb archeological sites, historic sites or artifacts such as pot shards, arrowheads, structures and even antique bottles found on public lands.
Give Back
If all of these are old hat to you, this might be the time to set a goal to give back to the places you love. April is National Volunteer Month, making it the best time to find a volunteer opportunity that is right for you. Park, trail and beach clean-ups are often organized in late April, so contacting your local city, township, county or state park is a great way to lend a helping hand while still getting outside. If you prefer to be more independent when volunteering, consider the Adopt-a-Forest program which helps clean-up garbage illegally dumped in state forests. Learn more and find other volunteer opportunities at michigan.gov/dnr/about/get-involved.
These are just a few of the Leave No Trace principles. In all there are seven, with quite a bit of detail on how to be a smarter outdoors and help others feel welcome as well. Become the best outdoor explorer and learn more at LNT.org.
