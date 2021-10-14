To quote my son during a recent ride home from school, “fall is like a season made for kids!”
While he may have been referencing the abundance of candy and freedom to wear costumes, I couldn’t agree more! My childhood was always a celebration of natural resources — color tours, farm visits, neighborhood pumpkin carving events, and night hikes with the moon peeking through now leaf-bare trees.
When you live around the 45th parallel, there is just something special about this season. The smells, the sights, the experiences that create a sense that we’re all readying for a collective tucking in.
If you are looking for ways to celebrate fall, make it a road trip or just part of your trip to the grocery store. Every little break from your routine is an opportunity to create memorable experiences that shape how we define this gift of a season. Here are a few of our favorite family-friendly fall diversions to enjoy nature in Michigan.
The Fish Weir – 118 Hall St., Traverse City
Nothing delights a kid like seeing a giant salmon leap unexpectedly from otherwise swirling waters filled with monsters from the deep. The season is winding down, but the DNR provides staff from the Carl T. Johnson Hunt and Fish Center in Cadillac inside Mitchell State Park to answer questions and share the story of this unique place.
Pick a Trail!
Northern Michigan is ripe with beautiful biking trails with names as well-known as that of our towns, including the Leelanau Trail, the Wheelway, TART, VASA and Betsie Valley. Fall is a great time to find a trail you’ve not explored and make a day of it. Pack a picnic and seek a scenic vista to sit and enjoy.
Speaking of scenic vistas …
The North Country Trail is home to the High Rollways which overlook the Manistee River, offering an unforgettable fall color view just outside of Kingsley. If you are visiting with small children or dogs, be mindful of the steep drop-off from the trail. The Jordan Valley Trail is also a great challenge with rewarding views for hikers who have been building stamina all summer and want a little elevation challenge and great scenery.
WaterFALLs
While colors in the Upper Peninsula hit peak last weekend, with Tahquamenon Falls hosting a miles-long back-up of visitors wanting to catch sight of the splendor that is Michigan’s largest waterfall, there are other less-visited falls not to be missed while the color is still surrounding their riverbeds. Bond Falls, Michigan’s second largest waterfall is located in the western UP, not far from Marquette, the beloved “Porkies” (Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park), and the Keweenaw Peninsula — all iconic UP destinations. But if crossing the bridge isn’t in your plan, a road trip to Ocqueoc Falls near Rogers City. With six miles of hiking and biking trails and the largest waterfall in the Lower Peninsula, the Ocqueoc Falls Bicentennial Pathway makes an easy day-trip date. The first loop is the most scenic and the distance is great for kids.
Oden and Platte River state fish hatcheries
As salmon, trout and steelhead make their epic journey upstream to spawn, these DNR facilities offer an up-close look at the process of supporting and stocking Michigan fishes. With interpretive panels, events and on-site staff that explain what you are seeing as you explore the properties, a visit to these or any of the 10 state fish hatcheries around Michigan are like getting a backstage pass to Michigan’s underwater world. Because the spawn happens every year, a visit to the hatchery is a great fall tradition. A trip to Oden’s trails and viewing pond is always on my son’s list, but it seems that has become a “Nana and Papa” tradition — no parents allowed!
No matter where you go, think about geocaching or searching for historic markers on your travels. These little hunting adventures add interest to any road trip for kids while giving you a reason to stop and stretch the legs.
A travel tip for anyone exploring outside your area – call ahead to make sure restaurants, breweries and other nearby amenities are available since staffing challenges may impact days and hours of operation.
For more ways to make exploring the outdoors interesting this fall, visit Michigan.gov/NatureAtHome for videos, printable games and activities, and links to guides and activities that can make an average weekend unforgettable.
