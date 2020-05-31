GAYLORD — A person infected with COVID-19 went to several places on May 29 while contagious, according a statement from the Health Department of Northwest Michigan.
In a statement released Sunday, the department listed the following as low-risk exposure sites:
• Odawa Casino, Petoskey between 2 - 5 p.m.
• Pine Squirrel Bar and Grill, Gaylord between 5 - 7 p.m.
• Paul’s Pub, Gaylord between 7 - 9 p.m.
People who were in these sites at this time should self-monitor for 14 days, and watch for symptoms consistent with COVID-19 like fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, loss of taste and smell, and diarrhea. If symptoms develop, the health department recommends first contacting a primary care physician. If one isn't available, call the Health Department of Northwest Michigan at 1-800-432-4121.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.