Since the holiday season is here, I decided to share some recipes. These were shared with me and my daughters by readers over the 19 years of my writing. So, as you do your holiday baking you might enjoy incorporating a new recipe!
Christmas Cookies
1 C. butter
1 1/2 C. sugar
2 eggs
1 t. vanilla
4 C. flour, sifted
1/2 t. salt
1 t. baking powder
1 t. soda
1/4 C. milk
Cream butter, add sugar and beat until fluffy. Add eggs and vanilla and mix well. Combine dry ingredients. To the creamed mixture, add the dry ingredients alternating with the milk. Chill the dough. On a floured board, roll out dough to 1/4 inch thickness. Using cookie cutters, cut out shapes and place on greased cookie sheets. Bake at 375 degrees for 10 to 12 minutes or until light brown. Cool and frost with your favorite icing.
Chocolate Delight Dip
12 oz. evaporated milk
1/2 C. peanut butter
1 small box instant chocolate pudding
In a bowl, combine all ingredients until creamy. This is good served with apples or vanilla wafers.
No-Bake Orange Balls
7 oz. vanilla wafers, crushed
3/4 C. coconut, grated
3/4 C. powdered sugar
1/2 C. frozen orange juice concentrate
1/2 C. nuts, optional
1/2 t. rum flavoring, optional
Mix wafer crumbs, coconut, and powdered sugar. Add orange juice concentrate as it comes from the can and mix well. Form into balls (makes about 25) and roll in powdered sugar. No refrigeration needed.
Peanut Butter Kiss Cookies
1 C. peanut butter
1 C. sugar
1 egg
1 t. vanilla extract
24 unwrapped milk chocolate kisses
In mixing bowl, cream peanut butter and sugar together. Add the egg and vanilla; beat until blended. Roll into 1 1/4-inch balls. Place 2 inches apart on ungreased baking sheets. Bake at 350 degrees for 10-12 minutes or until tops are slightly cracked. Immediately after removing baking sheets from oven, press one kiss into the center of each cookie. Cool for 5 minutes before removing from pans to wire racks. Yield: 2 dozen
Chocolate Drops
1 3/4 C. flour
3/4 t. salt
1/2 t. soda
2 T. cocoa powder
1/2 C. butter or shortening
3/4 C. brown sugar
1/2 C. milk
1 egg
1 t. vanilla
1/2 C. chopped pecans, optional
Frosting:
1/3 C. shortening
1 t. vanilla
4 C. powdered sugar
1/2 C. milk
Sift together flour, salt, soda, and cocoa. Cream butter, adding sugar gradually, until fluffy. Add egg and vanilla, beating well. Blend in dry ingredients and milk alternately. Stir in nuts (if desired). Drop by teaspoons on greased cookie sheet.
Bake at 350 degrees for 10 to 15 minutes. Allow cookies to cool before icing. Makes 4 dozen.
For frosting, cream the shortening with the vanilla and 1 cup powdered sugar.
Gradually add milk and the rest of the powdered sugar, beating constantly.
More powdered sugar can be added to your desired thickness.
Haystacks
2/3 C. white sugar
2/3 C. light corn syrup
112 oz. container creamy peanut butter
5 C. Rice Krispies cereal
Boil sugar and syrup in 2-quart pan until sugar is dissolved. Remove from heat. Add peanut butter, mixing until smooth.
Add Rice Krispies cereal and mix well. Drop by tablespoons onto wax paper.
I want to thank all of you readers for being patient with me as we experienced a year of grief.
God is above all, and without His help it would be hard to go on. The support from all of you has meant more than you know. God be with each of you as this year is coming to an end.
