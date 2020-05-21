TRAVERSE CITY — Booming beaches and downtown crowds have twisted into a pandemic-fueled headache for hesitantly-welcoming locals.
Traverse City and its idyllic, beach-snuggled neighbors wait for what many fear will be a Memorial Day to remember — one spurring a breadth of new COVID-19 cases brought from downstate weekenders.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Friday reopening of the state’s Upper Peninsula and several northern Lower Peninsula counties has local prosecutors, police and businesses occupied with preparations for what’s sure to be a busy weekend.
“It’s a touchy one,” said Grand Traverse County Prosecutor Noelle Moeggenberg. “You don’t want to be a prosecutor in a tourist town who has to tell people not to come here. But at the same time, we’ve worked really hard to flatten the curve.”
She’s not the only one concerned.
“People I’ve talked to said they’ll go out, but they’ll wait until after people from out of town go back home,” Moeggenberg said, adding she has gotten complaints about full hotel parking lots.
Whitmer’s order allows social gatherings of 10 or less and reopening retail stores, offices, restaurants and bars, provided they limit capacity and adequately space seating.
It’s not a lifting of Whitmer’s broader Stay Home, Stay Safe order, which was extended Friday to June 12.
Locals are still urged to remain home as much as possible, and travel within the state is prohibited.
Those with second homes in northern Michigan are welcome to bunker down at them, but loading the car for an up-north camping trip or trekking to a Traverse City hotel from Detroit remains illegal.
Violating the order can mean 90 days in jail and up to $500 in fines, and businesses refusing to comply could face licensing issues.
But enforcement comes in shades of gray.
“It’s not like we’re going to go around with a ticket book, pulling people over and asking where they’re from,” said Leelanau County Sheriff Mike Borkovich. “A person who’s from Illinois or Ohio might have a cottage up here in Suttons Bay or Gull Lake. How do you know who they are, where they’re going? We don’t have tax records of what they own or what they don’t.”
Moeggenberg said her biggest concerns are hotels and short-term rentals, but that doesn’t mean licensing challenges are necessarily in store. Without clear guidance on enforcement from the attorney general’s office, she has little direction on how to treat infractions.
“The onus is not on the hotel owner to say, ‘Why are you staying here?’ It’s on the people who are visiting to follow the guidance,” Moeggenberg said.
Hotels prepping for weekend crowds are doing what they can to limit contact and keep people safe.
“We have very stringent guidelines on cleanliness and sanitation,” said Tom Maloney, assistant general manager of the Park Place Hotel in downtown Traverse City.
Park Place will only rent out a portion of rooms, and common areas like the pool and lounge will stay closed, he added — as directed by the governor. The hotel’s restaurant offers takeout-only options, and stickers along the lobby and near elevators remind guests to keep social distance.
“I think we’re eager to get back to work, I think people are coming up to enjoy the weekend,” Maloney said. “I think it’s a lot safer and better than it was two or three or four weeks before the lockdown, when there were no guidelines in place.”
For most, it’s not much of a choice.
Travel, tourism and hospitality-centered businesses have been hurting, with some already permanently shuttering because of pandemic-related restrictions, according to Traverse City Tourism CEO Trevor Tkach. Those still in business have been working on plans to keep employees, guests and the community safe.
“To get an announcement like (Whitmer’s on Monday) and basically have 72 hours to try to prepare to get back to doing some traditional-style business — albeit at a lower capacity — has been challenging,” Tkach said. “But it’s a risky opportunity that many business owners have to say yes to.”
Other spots, like Sugar Beach Resort Hotel, prep with caution. The hotel isn’t opening its game room, pool or lounge, said Managing Partner Justin Mortier.
“Our first priority is keeping our staff safe and our guests safe,” he said. “We’ve been preparing for this for the last 8 weeks, so we have the procedures in place, we have the cleaning products in place, we have face masks and gloves in place, we have plexiglass shields in place, we have signage in place.”
Loosening restrictions have put restaurants and retailers in a position of either opening up for business, or going out of business, Tkach said — he later acknowledged that some have opted to stick to curbside pickup for now.
About half of Grand Traverse County’s 4,000 hotel rooms are open for bookings right now, and many of those were already in use prior to this weekend, Tkach added. Short-term rentals are still shut down unless they’re housing a medical worker responding to the pandemic.
Another pressing matter is a lack of public facilities — many at parks remain closed. Public bathrooms on Park Street will open through the weekend, though with reduced hours from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
In Leland, township supervisor Susan Och has gotten calls all week asking if public bathrooms at the harbor will be open.
They won’t. A whole process has to take place before they are opened for the season, including shocking the system with bleach and doing a water test, Och said.
The CDC just put out guidelines in the last 48 hours on taking care of public spaces, she said.
“We’ve been blindsided,” Och said. “We can’t pivot that quickly.”
For now, Moeggenberg’s working closely with the Traverse City Police Department and Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department on enforcement.
In serious and potentially dangerous situations, officers will educate business owners on the guidelines issued. If that tactic fails, further investigations and a report goes to Moeggenberg for review.
“It’s no different than what we’ve been doing,” said Traverse City Police Chief Jeff O’Brien. “We’ve been receiving complaints from day No. 1.”
Business owners have been largely professional and cordial, O’Brien added, and he expects they will continue to be so this weekend.
As far as customers go, if they don’t follow social distancing and other guidelines, a business owner can have police escort them out.
Tkach hopes the weekend passes swimmingly, despite locals’ fears.
“I’d like to think that we can prove that we are prepared and we can show our case for the rest of the state that we are the gold standard and we are the benchmark, and people can learn from how we are doing it,” he said.
