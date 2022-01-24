Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Variable clouds with snow showers or flurries. High around 15F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow showers. Low 6F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.