SUTTONS BAY — About 20 minutes into the Leelanau County Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday evening it was interrupted by a Zoom bomb, which is when a stranger hacks into a meeting to show pornographic images or use hate or threatening language.
It took commissioners several minutes to shut the meeting down, which later reopened.
County Administrator Chet Janik described the disruption as graphic images flashing on the screen. The audio portion was distorted, with pornographic phrases and racial slurs repeated on a loop.
Only the seven commissioners and a few staff members were using the video portion of Zoom, while “audience” members who had called into the meeting only heard the audio portion.
Janik laid out a plan on Wednesday to prevent more bombings. The public will not be allowed to participate on Zoom, with meeting IDs only given to commissioners, according to the plan.
Meetings will continue to be broadcast live on YouTube so the public can watch. A landline will be hooked up in the commissioners meeting room with the number publicized so people can call in to make public comment.
Other virtual meeting options will be explored.
“This was unfortunate,” Janik said. “Hopefully we will be able to resume regular in-person meetings in the near future.”
Zoom bombings of government meetings have been reported across the country and recently included a meeting of the U.S. House Oversight Committee. The disruptions have driven public participants out of meetings and caused meetings to suddenly end.
