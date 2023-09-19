TRAVERSE CITY — Zoning changes aimed at Traverse City’s one- and two-family neighborhoods are heading for a final vote.
City commissioners voted unanimously Monday to introduce the handful of amendments for their Oct. 16 meeting. That’s when they could make a final decision on the proposals that have stirred considerable controversy, seen in hundreds of emails to commissioners, hours of public comment, a protest outside of the Governmental Center on Monday and more.
The changes would remove a 15-per-year cap on new accessory dwelling units, and allow them with duplexes in two-family neighborhoods. They would also duplexes as a use by right in one-family neighborhoods.
Other changes would allowing cluster housing on a one-acre lot, down from five, and switch to an administrative special land use permit from a city commission-approved one. They would also allow two homes on lots twice the minimum size in single-family neighborhoods without requiring a lot split, cut minimum lot sizes in one- and two-family neighborhoods, and increase impervious surface limits.
City Manager Nate Geinzer showed a presentation that estimated how many lots the changes, aimed at creating more housing variety and density, could impact. They ranged widely, from approximately 13 affected by reducing the minimum width of R-1B zoned lots to 35 feet from 45, to roughly 1,300 impacted by reducing the minimum lot size for R-1B zoned properties to 4,000 square feet, down from 5,000.
But that doesn’t necessarily mean that every property potentially impacted by the changes could take advantage of the changes, Geinzer said. Many of them are already developed, and the placement of homes, garages and other structures make siting another home impossible, among other factors.
“It does not mean, does not mean, really does not mean that all those parcels are able to be addressed through these ordinances or have a second dwelling on there,” he said.
That uncertainty was precisely why several commenters thought city commissioners needed more information at least, or to drop the proposals they saw as a threat to the city’s neighborhoods altogether. City resident Judy Nelson pointed out that even if only a fraction of those parcels Geinzer spoke of could actually site another home, that would be a significant amount.
Heather Shaw, a former planning commissioner who resigned over what she saw as the commission’s failed process to consider the amendments, said the city needed to adopt form-based zoning to ensure that any new housing built would match the character of its respective neighborhood. Otherwise, the results would be unpredictable, and neighbors will be “upset and unwelcoming.”
“This is a half-baked zoning reform and it’s a reckless misuse of power in a nearly 200-year-old city,” she said.
Other commenters urged commissioners to wait until the city’s rewritten master plan is completed in 2024, while a few asked them to wait until after the upcoming city commission election in November — Shaw is one of several candidates, and both Mayor Richard Lewis and city and planning commissioner Linda Koebert aren’t running.
Not everyone was against the changes. Raymond Minervini II said he believes the changes are “incremental” and “relatively modest.” An ADU above a garage, for example, could be a great opportunity for someone who needs a home, although he acknowledged the amendments won’t be a cure-all for the city’s housing crisis.
“I know there have been a lot of concerns about potential changes to the character of the built environment,” he said. “I think that pales in comparison to the lack of housing opportunities that has been happening and changing before our eyes the last many years.”
The Rev. Lucy Walker Webb, a member of the Spiritual Activists Leading Together Coalition, told commissioners about her own struggles finding a house in Traverse City when she recently moved to the area. That was as an experienced professional with access to money.
Lewis said commissioners have a decision to make on Oct. 16. He reiterated that he didn’t want to put the question of the zoning amendments on the next city commission, and the rest of the current commission agreed.
Commissioner Mi Stanley repeated something she said before: Commissioners are listening, and they have no interest in harming the city.
“We are not developers, we are homeowners, we are residents, we are taxpayers,” she said.
“We want to see this community thriving and healthy, we do not want to destroy the natural resources that are the things that make this such a unique place to be from and that I am so proud to be my hometown.”
