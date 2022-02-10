TRAVERSE CITY — YouthWork, a Child and Family Services program stationed at Twin Lakes Park, has been awarded a $70,000 grant that will help the program bolster its ability to train the young people it serves.
Youthwork is a CFS program that hires young people through AmeriCorps and equips them with skills for future careers in construction and conservation. Young people serving with YouthWork restore and build trails, plant trees and maintain public spaces across northern Michigan, all the while learning how to work in those fields.
The young people at YouthWork are hired through AmeriCorps, so they are called “volunteers”, despite being paid a small stipend for their service.
The $70,000 grant that YouthWork was recently awarded is Networks Northwest’s Training Center Equipment Grant, and the dollars for it come from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. For YouthWork, receiving the grant means sending volunteers out into the workforce with more valuable experiences and certifications.
The money from the grant likely will go toward purchasing equipment and tools, such as mowers or a skid-steer, that YouthWork typically has to rent for its work. The grant dollars also will allow YouthWork to offer more formal training to its AmeriCorps volunteers and pay to certify YouthWork staffers as trainers so they can train YouthWork volunteers.
“By having that equipment onsite and those tools it will allow us to train members in utilizing them in a more formal fashion,” said YouthWork Director Bill Watson.
Now, YouthWork offers training to its volunteers, but it is mostly informal, such as basic safety training and first aid training. By serving on YouthWork teams, volunteers learn personal and technical skills by experience in their conservation and construction work.
“All of our staff are very well-trained and well-versed in the basics like workplace safety, wilderness first responder, and all of that,” said Mary Williams, YouthWork’s member support specialist. “But I think this grant will definitely allow us to just expand that further and have a broader range of trainings that we offer.”
The money from this grant, however, would enable YouthWork to give more formal training.
“We would want to kind of give them the same trainings we have but in a more formalized way where they can actually have certifications to put on their resume,” Williams said. “So that could be anything from chainsaw safety training, OSHA certification training, wilderness first aid training.”
Employees like those that leave YouthWork are more valuable now, especially since people interested in trades like construction are harder to come by at the moment, Watson said.
Andy Bogard, owner of Bogard and Sons Construction in Elk Rapids, said that, while he’s feeling optimistic about the future of labor in the construction industry, finding skilled and experienced workers has been a struggle for the past few years.
“Definitely the competition for the available workers is raising,” Bogard said. “Salaries are going up … pay has gone way up.”
Bogard, who has employed former YouthWork volunteers, said he still brings in people with experience, but he said fewer than half of his new hires have more than two years of experience under their belt.
One of the main projects YouthWork had been looking forward to completing is building an indoor workshop shed in which it would be able to hold indoor training and skills building, so the program could keep more staff and volunteers on their payroll over the course of the winter. The new $70,000 grant could have gone to the development of that space, but Watson said that will not happen because it is unclear how long the program will be allowed to stay at the park.
YouthWork moved into the dormitory building at Twin Lakes Park after negotiating a three-year contract with Grand Traverse County in 2021. Since December, Watson has been appealing to members of the county’s Parks and Recreation Commission to secure a longer lease in order to do more to the physical space at Twin Lakes Park.
However, the status of Twin Lakes itself is up in the air. Long Lake Township Supervisor Ron Lemcool appealed to the county Parks and Rec commission and proposed that the township take over ownership of the park, but the Grand Traverse County Parks and Rec Commission voted unanimously to deny the request for a transfer of ownership.
The proposal for transfer of ownership is currently being considered by Grand Traverse County’s commissioners. In the meantime, the county has stalled on extending the lease with YouthWork.
YouthWork also will apply to more grants this week, including nearly $500,000 in grants from the National Parks Service to work at national parks in northern Michigan as well as the North County Trail. They also are applying for grants from the National Forest Foundation that would position crews to work at Hiawatha National Forest and Manistee National Forest.
YouthWork likely will hear back about those grants by early March, Watson said, and they expect a check for the grant for the full $70,000 in the coming weeks. In the meantime, they’ll be building a budget around those grant dollars, Watson said.
Overall, the grant dollars are an “amazing” get for the program, Watson said.
“It’s unbelievable to receive a grant like that,” Watson said.
