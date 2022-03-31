TRAVERSE CITY — A recent decision to transfer ownership of a 175-acre county park has the director of YouthWork rethinking the long-term vision for the program.
In December, Long Lake Township Supervisor Ron Lemcool proposed to the Grand Traverse County Parks and Recreation Commission that the county transfer ownership of Twin Lakes Park to Long Lake. The Parks and Rec Commission voted unanimously to turn down the proposal but, just three months later, county commissioners voted 4-2, with Bryce Hundley abstaining, to approve the transfer of ownership.
Before the vote, a line of people spoke during the public comment section to express their hope that the county would not transfer ownership of the park. Many were speaking in support of YouthWork, a Child and Family Services program housed at Twin Lakes that hires young people through AmeriCorps and equips them with skills for future careers in construction and conservation.
YouthWork signed a three-year lease with the county in the spring of 2021 to occupy the dormitory building at Twin Lakes. The transfer of ownership is not yet official — the county still needs to hire legal counsel to broker the transfer agreement which must be approved by the board of commissioners — but the vote had implications for YouthWork, whose director, Bill Watson, advocated for a longer term lease at the park for the past few months.
“This change, in my opinion, has set us back by a couple to several years potentially in terms of the kind of expansion we had hoped to do,” Watson said.
Young people serving with YouthWork restore and build trails, plant trees and maintain public spaces across northern Michigan to learn how to work in those fields. YouthWork also provides its volunteers with a stipend and social services, such as counseling.
Since the fall, Watson contended that a longer-term lease would allow YouthWork to garner more donations, and better establish its programming and serve its volunteers.
Watson hoped to make Twin Lakes a base for YouthWork where young people in the program could maintain and renovate the buildings on the property as well as build a workshop for year-round trainings.
Now, Watson said he is “always searching” the area for another space for YouthWork to be housed long-term. But, to him, Twin Lakes has good qualities for the program.
“We could be a much greater community asset if we’re allowed to stay there,” Watson said.
Watson said he is open to working with either the county or the township, and he is grateful to Lemcool for their discussions about the park, but to him it seems as though Long Lake’s plans for the park would preclude YouthWork from being housed there.
Part of the county commission’s vote to transfer ownership of the park included a stipulation that YouthWork’s contract be honored by Long Lake, and Lemcool has made it clear that he does not intend to cut YouthWork’s lease short.
Lemcool said Long Lake Township is “really excited” with the commission’s approval of the transfer of ownership. He said he sees an opportunity for a great partnership with YouthWork on and off Twin Lakes Park moving forward, but, because the transfer is not yet entirely official, he cannot say for sure whether or not Long Lake would extend YouthWork’s lease.
In his presentation to the county commissioners, Lemcool said Long Lake is interested in upgrading the buildings on the property and adding mountain biking trails, cross country skiing trails and a fishing dock, among many other things.
Watson said he thinks YouthWork could help the township reach their goals for the park.
“We’re a very inexpensive workforce for municipalities,” Watson said. “If we had a long-term lease, we would be saving the township or the county lots of money and redeveloping and improving the structures that are out there.”
After the county commissioners’ vote on March 16, Watson spoke during public comment and expressed his disappointment in their decision. He said he regrets getting emotional and hopes it does not impact CFS’s relationship with the county, but he still disagrees with the commissioners’ decision and their handling of the process.
If people from CFS and YouthWork were able to speak in dialogue with the commissioners, rather than for just three minutes during public comment, he would have felt better about the process, he said.
As for Long Lake Township, Lemcool has been open and communicative, Watson said.
“Ron and the township, they gave us time. They talked to us and met with us,” Watson said. “The county — we got three minutes of public testimony.”
While the uncertainty of the land is a stressor, Watson said it will not affect YouthWork’s upcoming work.
Recently, the program secured about $70,000 from Networks Northwest to pay for equipment and another $500,000 from the National Parks Service and the National Forest Service to work on national parks and forests.
YouthWork has also had a good recruiting year. Eighty to 100 young people will be working for YouthWork across the state this spring and summer, Watson said.
“We’re great in almost every way, except for having a permanent home and having the right permanent home,” Watson said.
“I think we’re poised for really great things and on the cusp of them, but this is a blow for sure. It takes a lot of energy away from us when we need our energy the most.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.