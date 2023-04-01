TRAVERSE CITY — Networks Northwest will use a $220,000 grant from the state of Michigan to fund another year of an initiative that provides work experience and income to young adults in northwest Lower Michigan.
This year, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity distributed another $3 million in Young Professionals grants to 16 Michigan Works! agencies across the state. The grants are meant to help Michiganders between the ages of 14 and 24 gain work experience, training and educational opportunities.
Young Professionals initiatives focus on at-risk youth or youth who face barriers to training and employment by offering them paid opportunities.
Northern Michigan Works!, a program of Networks Northwest, received the grant funding for the third year in a row and will work in partnership with Char-Em Intermediate School District, Northwest Education Services and Wexford-Missaukee Intermediate School District.
This will be the third year that Northwest Michigan Works! partners with the Char-Em ISD and the second year the agency partners with North Ed and Wexford-Missaukee, said Susan Ward, the Youth Services Region Director with Northwest Michigan Works!
The money from the grant pays student wages during each program, provides additional needed resources to the students and pays for the programs’ instructors.
All three programs will take place during the summer.
North Ed and the Wexford-Missaukee ISD will each offer eight-week welding classes to nine of their students, Ward said. In those programs, students weld for 32 hours a week for $17 per hour, Ward said.
At the end of the welding class, students will have the opportunity to take an exam and become certified in welding, giving them an edge when applying for jobs in the future, Ward said.
Those programs will also give students the opportunity to do job shows at local employers to make connections, Ward said.
Those students will be selected from their respective career tech centers based on what kinds of barriers they face to employment and their need for the program, Ward said.
The Char-Em summer Young Professionals program will offer training and jobs in the automotive, construction, IT, landscaping and powersports industries to students who apply.
During the first two years of the Young Professionals initiative, there was good student turnout, said Tory Thrush, the Char-Em Career and College Readiness consultant.
Students in the Char-Em ISD gained experience working with the ISD’s building trades instructor in Pellston to build a new pole barn building that now houses Pellston Public Schools powersports technology program during the first summer of the program, Thrush said.
Last summer, Char-Em students worked with Birchwood Construction on whatever projects the construction company had, Thrush said.
Students have been able to receive “full-fledged work experience” through these programs, he said.
For this summer’s eight-week program, Char-Em is partnering with multiple local businesses, like County Wide Power Sports and Drost Landscaping, to give students work experience in a range of industries.
“We decided to kind of expand into multiple pathways, if you will, because we had a number of businesses in our area that are just hurting for talent or skilled workers and our young kids that are going through our (Career and Technical Education) programs are a perfect pipeline,” he said.
Char-Em students will work 32 hours per week, earn $17 per hour and receive another $100 per paycheck toward gas and transportation.
Nine students have expressed interest in this summer’s program so far, Thrush said.
The hope is that these students will then have connections and skills to get hired by these companies after school, he said.
At Char-Em, they focus on juniors and seniors ages 17 to 18 who can find career success right after high school. In the future, Char-Em is looking to become more involved with other local businesses, Thrush said.
Whether or not these programs can expand in the future will depend on how the money allocations from the state of Michigan change year-to-year, Ward said. Northwest Michigan Works! would love to expand the program, including increasing the number of students who can participate and expanding into other ISDs, like the Manistee Intermediate School District.
“We couldn’t do this without our partners,” Ward said. “We have great partners at North Ed, Wexford-Missaukee and Char-Em ISD, and we’re just really excited to be able to offer this program again and work in partnership with our local ISDs.”
