TRAVERSE CITY — After more than 30 years in law enforcement, Traverse City Police Department Capt. James Bussell said he’s ready to be a full-time grandpa.
On Dec. 2, Bussell spent his last day as captain of the TCPD’s detective bureau. He said the response he has gotten to his retirement has been “a bit overwhelming.”
“As I was cleaning my office out, I came across a bunch of things that reminded me of different events,” Bussell said. “I don’t think I can boil all that down to one favorite [memory].”
The relationships Bussell had with colleagues and members of the community are what he said he’ll remember most fondly.
“I think the people that I work with that I see everyday” is what he’ll miss the most during retirement.
“I’ve got a lot of good friends that are here, and a lot of good friends that are left, over the 25 years,” Bussell said. “But I’ll still be around so I hope to stay in touch.
“But it’ll be different.”
Looking back, after serving as a detective for so long, there’s still one case that weighs on him.
“The big one that I would like to see solved would be the Kelly Boyce case,” Bussell said. “I will say that we’re still actively working that, and I know we’ve been saying that same thing for the past 10 years, but we are.”
Boyce, who was 29 at the time of her death, was riding her bike home from work during July Fourth weekend 2013, when she was struck by a truck and dragged near Washington Street, police reports said. The fatal hit-and-run remains unsolved with no arrests made.
As far as cases solved during the past two decades, his office helped bring some high-profile homicides to rest, he said.
But Bussell is most proud of the kinds of cases that police officers see everyday. “That’s been the most rewarding part,” he said. “You’re really able to see that you made a difference and affected a family or a victim positively.”
Some examples he recalled include moving a family of baby raccoons out of an elderly woman’s home, changing a tire for someone whose car broke down on the side of the road, and giving someone a ride home super-late at night.
“You know you’re actually making a difference,” Bussell said. “Those aren’t always the ones that are reported on.”
On Oct. 30, 1997, Bussell started working in Traverse City after spending six years at the South Haven Police Department downstate.
When he and his wife were considering where to raise their three children, he said he thought Big Rapids, where he attended college, was “up North.”
His youngest daughter was a baby at the time they moved to Traverse City.
“We had decided, when we moved up here with our kids, that this was where we wanted to be,” he said. “It’s a great community, great schools and a lot of outdoor activities and things to do.”
As far as his replacement goes, Bussell said he will not be involved in that process. The new captain should be decided by early January.
“There’s going to be a lot of movement within the department over the next few months,” he said.
Although he’s retiring from the police department, Bussell said he plans to remain active with the gym he and his wife own and operate in town, Anytime Fitness.
What he’s most excited about, though, is being a “full-time grandpa.”
His first granddaughter and namesake, Lydia James, was born six weeks ago, and his middle daughter is expecting her first child in February 2023.
He said he also plans on moving out of Traverse City, but staying in Northern Michigan. He and his wife have some land nearby that he said they’re looking forward to building a house on.
“We’ll still be around,” he said with a chuckle.
A couple of weeks prior to his final days as a captain, Bussell received a general achievement award for 25 years of service from the American Police Academy at the Traverse City Commission meeting.
Bussell said the reason why he’s leaving after 25 years is simple: it’s the way TCPD sets up retirement. After serving for 25 years, TCPD employees are eligible for pension and other retirement benefits.
“When you start out, you want to put that 25 in, at least, and the way it’s set up, it doesn’t make a whole lot of sense not to retire at that point,” he said.
