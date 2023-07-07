TRAVERSE CITY — Worn-out equipment at the first and last stages of the Traverse City Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant are set for an upgrade, and it could cost up to $2.2 million to design the project.
Commissioners on Monday could vote to award the contract to Commercial Contracting Corporation and Fleis & Vandenbrink. It would be a step toward a project that's estimated to cost nearly $30 million, for which the city will borrow from Michigan's Clean Water State Revolving Loan Fund.
At the front end, the project would replace various stages for screening out grit and other solids, and either replace or reroute the primary header, as previously reported. That piece of plumbing recently required an emergency fix to ensure it didn't rupture.
On the back end, the project would replace the ultraviolet disinfection stage that ensures water coming out of the plant is free of viral and bacterial contamination. It's the subject of a consent order between the city and the state. Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy after high water caused a previous system to fail several years back.
In a memo to city commissioners, Municipal Utilities Director Art Krueger explained it would be the most substantial project at the plant since 2002, when a series of membrane trains used as ultrafine filters were installed.
The agenda for the 7 p.m. special meeting on the second floor of the Governmental Center also includes an update on a facilities master plan, looking at buildings the city and Grand Traverse County share, and a discussion of the city's appointment process for various boards.
