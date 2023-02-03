TRAVERSE CITY — The din overheard at Jubilee House gave a peek into how some people in and around Traverse City without homes are staying warm during a string of cold winter days.
There could be any number of activities, from showering or doing laundry to playing cards or dozing on the couch, said Fr. Derek Quinn, Grace Episcopal Church’s associate rector for outreach.
Or this could take place on an ordinary weekday afternoon at the downtown home-turned-drop-in center — now that it’s open for longer hours.
Jubilee House is in Year One of a two-year trial to provide “wraparound services” to people without homes, in partnership with Safe Harbor and Central United Methodist Church, Quinn said. The church serves breakfast on weekday mornings, and the emergency winter overnight shelter stays open throughout the day on weekends.
For its part, Jubilee House is now open until 5:30 p.m. where it previously closed at 2 p.m., as previously reported.
“We’re trying to figure out if we can make a difference this way, and if we can, then hopefully we can make those services more permanent,” Quinn said.
Traverse City kicked in $20,000 per year for two years to Jubilee House for the pilot, and the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians will match that with a grant, Quinn said. The DTE Energy Foundation and Oleson Foundation also chipped in, and Quinn is confident Grace Episcopal can find long-term funding.
Volunteers have stepped up as well, multiplying Jubilee House’s roster from 12 to 43, Quinn said.
They’ve been busy: In January, the Washington Street house saw an average of 89 guest visits per day, compared to 51 in January 2019, Quinn said. It’s possible some of those are double-counts of people who leave for a bit then return later.
But that’s likely a tiny factor in what appears to be more people coming by, Quinn said.
“We really are seeing more people per day than we were before,” he said.
Gone is the need for a previous contingency known as “code blue,” when daytime temperatures dropped so low that Safe Harbor stayed open all day instead of closing in the morning, said Ryan Hannon, Goodwill of Northern Michigan’s outreach coordinator.
Hannon’s on Safe Harbor’s board of directors and said the new partnership means “code blue” is now a simpler matter of shifting opening times by a half-hour — Central United Methodist Church might serve breakfast a little early, for example.
Quinn said day services eliminate the need to scramble to keep people out of dangerously cold temperatures.
That’s been helpful in recent days — the National Weather Service showed a high of 12 on Jan. 30, with wind chills feeling more like 4 below zero at their worst that day. And, on Thursday, wind chills sank into the single digits by sundown as the mercury slid from a high of 29 to 18 by evening.
More cold is on the way, with AAA Michigan warning drivers of an Arctic air advisory and the National Weather Service forecasting wind chills as low as 11 below zero last night and 14 below zero tonight.
Hannon said expanded services are important, but some people without homes are still falling through the cracks. Safe Harbor is only available on weekend days for those who stayed there overnight, for example.
Goodwill Inn, another shelter just south of town, has its own “code blue” on days when temperatures or wind chills drop to 10 F or lower. Staff there won’t turn anyone away and provide mats to sleep on if there’s no other space available.
“It’s good that we have more support for places for people to go in general, so we don’t have to worry about it as much in these cold times,” he said.
Providing those safe havens not only gives people without shelter a sense of acceptance by society, but it makes it easier to reach them with long-term solutions, like housing, Hannon said.
But nasty weather in Northern Michigan isn’t limited to extreme cold, Hannon said.
“Sometimes I wonder about 11 degrees, or 35 degrees and raining,” he said. “Homelessness is not good — no matter what the weather.”
