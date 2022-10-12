BOYNE CITY — A new way to see northern Michigan’s fall colors is here just in time.
SkyBridge Michigan is making its debut at Boyne Mountain Resort this weekend. The resort said it's the longest timber-towered suspension bridge in the world.
Positioned between the peaks of McLouth and Disciples Ridge, the bridge stands at approximately 1,200 feet long.
“SkyBridge Michigan is unique,” said Mandy Stewart, CEO and owner of Experiential Resources, adding that the design took six months to complete and is inspired by the Pure Michigan "M" in an elongated form.
Boyne Falls Resort spokesperson Erin Ernst said the bridge was inspired by the success of another bridge at a Experiential Resources' sister property in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.
The SkyBridge is grounded in about one million pounds of concrete, and anchored by two timber towers that stand approximately 52 feet high and nearly 70 feet long, weighing about 40,000 pounds each.
Ernst said the bridge will be open year-round for visitors.
“Wintertime will offer a different experience from fall, in that you'll be able to walk right over top of one of our ski slopes,” she said.
The resort itself is also known for its large indoor waterpark, spa and winter sports programs.
SkyBridge Michigan will be open daily, from 10 a.m. - 8:30 p.m. through Oct. 31; Friday-Sunday only starting Nov. 4 through Dec. 4; then open daily for the winter season beginning Dec. 9.
Fall pricing starts at $25 for adults, $20 for seniors, and $15 for kids.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.