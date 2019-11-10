ARLINGTON, Virginia — It was a beautiful Wednesday morning in Arlington National Cemetery when Richard Rizzio, Jr., watched as his father was laid to rest.
Richard Rizzio, Sr., joined the more than 400,000 active duty service members, veterans and their family at the sprawling cemetery.
The World War II veteran’s cremains were buried with those of his wife Marie, inside what Rizzio the younger hoped would be a fitting tribute to his parents, both of whom were avid cooks: a picnic basket.
Marie Rizzio won the basket in a cooking competition years ago, one of the many she entered, Rizzio the younger said. She kept the cards and letters she saved over time in it, so Rizzio the younger placed some correspondence between his parents along with a family photo in the basket before it was buried.
The U.S. Army gave Rizzio the elder a full military burial, complete with a 21-gun salute, a bugler playing taps and an army chaplain to perform the service, Rizzio said.
“It was very, very touching, it was wonderful,” he said.
Richard Rizzio, Sr., fought in the Battle of the Bulge and received the Silver Star for his service, along with the Purple Heart.
The younger Rizzio didn’t understand for many years just how much danger his father placed himself in when he undertook the actions that earned him the Silver Star, he said. Rizzio and another man hung back to radio in the positions of Germans who were firing on his unit, potentially saving them all.
“He never liked being called a hero, he said, ‘I was just doing my job, I was just doing my duty,’ but to us he was a hero,” Rizzio the younger said.
It took more than 10 months on a waiting list but Rizzio was able to fulfill his promise to his dad to bury him at Arlingon National Cemetery, he said. His father’s service also qualified him to be buried at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, Michigan.
But he wanted to be buried in Arlington along with all the other men that served in the war.
The grave is in an appropriate spot, being near Patton Road, Rizzio the younger said — his father served under Gen. George S. Patton.
Rizzio the younger and wife Joanie weren’t alone. Grand Traverse Area Veterans Coalition President John Lefler came along with wife Kim, as did coalition member Calvin Murphy and Starla Owens, Northern Michigan Blue to Gold Star Mothers president.
Lefler and Murphy gave a final salute to Rizzio the elder, Murphy said. Both said they knew him through the veterans coalition — Rizzio was a member of the Battle of the Bulge Veterans chapter, among many other veterans organizations.
Kim Lefler said she remembers Rizzio the elder as a caring, kind man with a great sense of humor and wit.
“He was very family-oriented, and after he lost his wife he found a great deal of solace and friendship and comfort in his veterans family, and he viewed all of us as veteran family,” she said.
That kindness and caring showed through with the Gold Star mothers Rizzio the elder met, Owens said.
“He always teared up when he saw us and hugged us,” she said. “He understood what our sacrifice meant, and I was good friends with Richard.”
Murphy went with Rizzio the elder on an Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., as his guardian. He remembered the emotional moment when he showed Rizzio the names on the Vietnam War memorial wall of the men with which Murphy served.
Rizzio was drafted in 1943 and discharged honorably in 1945, as previously reported. He met his wife in Chicago, and the two lived in a handful of places before coming to Traverse City after retirement.
He spent 30 years there before moving to Holland when his health started to fail.
Rizzio the younger said he plans on going back to Arlington National Cemetery in the spring to see his father’s headstone.
Murphy said it was an honor to be there for Rizzio the elder’s ceremony. He looks up to World War II veterans, and knowing Rizzio was an honor, he said. That’s not because of the medals Rizzio won, though.
“He was just one damn good guy,” Murphy said.
