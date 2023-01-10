TRAVERSE CITY — As city leaders lay out the future of Traverse City’s streets network and who it will serve, they have a few things to consider.
For one, the city needs to identify the guiding principles behind the strategy. And for another, the strategy might need a catchy name.
City commissioners and planning board members met Monday in a joint study session to hash out both. Suzanne Schulz, Progressive AE’s urban planning practice leader, tasked five breakout groups that included city department heads, audience members and more with contributing to the in-progress Mobility Action Plan.
She asked each group for their top priorities in what a plan should emphasize, and started by showing what other cities came up with, both for guiding principles and for names.
“This work tonight is about creating a vision for Traverse City’s streets and the values that you want to make sure are embedded in the approach,” she said.
Kalamazoo, for example, dubs its concept “Streets for All,” and the underpinning values include providing expansive public transportation, accessible streets, sidewalks and other amenities, developing nonmotorized transportation infrastructure and tying it in with streets using networking strategies.
That focus on the network is key to a successful “complete streets” strategy that serves drivers, pedestrians, bicyclists and more, Schulz said. Complete streets means all roads for all users, but some roads serve certain users better than others — not every street is good for quickly moving freight, for example.
Each group reported out their top priorities, with several recurring. Those included a focus on making the city’s transportation network as safe as possible. More than one group also emphasized connectivity, both inside the city and to the region, and considering climate change.
City Commissioner Tim Werner said focusing on public transit should include a partnership with Bay Area Transportation Authority beyond just encouraging the authority to provide good services. That could include funding for a heated bus stop, for example.
“Let’s work to make it better for people using transit,” he said.
Another group including Mayor Richard Lewis, city Manager Marty Colburn and Progressive AE Transportation Practice Leader Chris Zull discussed quality-of-life issues, including sidewalks and their benefits.
“One of the great statements that came out of the conversation was sidewalks make better neighbors,” he said. “I thought that was pretty profound.”
Lewis also pointed out not everyone wants sidewalks in their neighborhoods, which Zull acknowledged can lead to a difficult decision: how to weigh their desires versus completing what could be an important piece of the network.
Naming ideas included a few plays on words, one that prompted city Planning Commissioner Anna Dituri to wonder if it was “too cheesy.”
“Aren’t they all?” replied planning board Vice Chairwoman Debbie Hershey.
Two groups offered similar ideas: “Traverse TC” from one including Hershey, and “Traverse Traverse” from another that included commission Chairman David Hassing (say: “Tra-VERSE TRA-verse”).
The latter is not only a play on words, as city Commissioner Mark Wilson said, but ties it to the city unlike the examples Schulz presented, as planning Commissioner Jim Tuller said.
“You could take all the plans already developed, take the names off of them and you don’t know where they’re from and you don’t know what they’re talking about,” Tuller said. “This definitely gets a person thinking of this area.”
A group that included city Commissioner Mi Stanley, among others, suggested “Living Streets.” That not only suggests the plan won’t sit on a shelf, but centers city residents and the natural environment, she said.
Those who come to the next round of public input sessions can weigh in on the names city leaders suggested, along with the values they listed, Schulz said. No date is set yet but she expects it’ll be in early March.
It’ll be a good session to attend, too, since the public can see draft maps of the city’s existing transportation network, Schulz said. She told both boards that subcontractor Toole Design is gathering various metrics like street widths and traffic crash data, plus incorporating input from an earlier open house.
