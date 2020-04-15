BENZONIA — Work on rebuilding U.S. 31 in Benzonia will begin April 20, according to information from the Michigan Department of Transportation.
The $5.3 million project will rebuild 1.7 miles of the highway from the intersection of M-115 to south of the Betsie River in Benzonia. Included in the work are new curbs and gutters, sidewalk ramps, culverts and sewer and drainage improvements.
New pavement markings, guardrails and accessible sidewalk ramps are also included.
The work will require lane shifts and lane closures controlled with temporary traffic signals, as well as intermittent closures of some local streets.
The project is estimated to be done by Oct. 10.
