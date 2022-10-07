TRAVERSE CITY — A pedestrian trying to cross Grandview Parkway was struck by an oncoming SUV.
The crash occurred in the intersection at West Grandview Parkway and North Union Street at 9:15 p.m. on Oct. 6, according to reports from the Traverse City Police Department.
A 34-year-old woman was struck by a Toyota Rav 4 driven by a 58-year-old from Howell, TCPD Captain Keith Gillis said. She was pushed slightly onto the hood of the car, before onlookers said she fell down in the middle of the crosswalk.
According to Grand Traverse dispatch, the eastbound roadway closed for a couple of hours as a result.
The woman was trying to cross against the light, and was cited for failure to yield to the oncoming car, Gillis said.
Reports indicate that she did not sustain any serious injuries, but was taken to Munson Medical Center for pain in her leg and right hip.
