HONOR -- An Interlochen woman was killed this week in a head-on crash off U.S. 31 near the Cherry Bowl Drive-In Theatre.
Nancy Janice McKay, 64, was driving a Ford F-150 truck when a van crossed the center line of the highway and struck, according to a Benzie County Sheriff's Office statement.
McKay, a local artist, was pronounced dead at the scene, the statement read.
The van was driven by a 21-year-old Traverse City man. He, along with a 45-year-old passenger from McKay's truck, were taken to Munson Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.
Benzie County Sheriff Ted Schendel said the investigation is ongoing, but he added charges are pending against the Traverse City man.
The crash occurred at U.S. 31 and Moss Road at 1:46 p.m. on Wednesday. The site was closed for two hours, the statement read.
