TRAVERSE CITY — A woman whose pregnancy spurred a Court of Appeals victory now faces charges for child abuse.
Samantha Hughes, 29, appeared on video in the 86th District Courtroom of Magistrate Tammi Rodgers Tuesday morning to be arraigned for misdemeanor fourth-degree child abuse. She entered a “not guilty” plea.
It stems from an Oct. 20 incident in which Hughes is accused of leaving her youngest child unattended on the floor, covered completely by a comforter, as she used hard drugs, court records show.
Hughes was found overdosing nearby, Prosecutor Noelle Moeggenberg told the Record-Eagle in October, and revived at the scene.
The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department handled the investigation, and Moeggenberg authorized a warrant for Hughes’ arrest on Oct. 25. She was taken into custody on Jan. 6, according to court records.
Rodgers on Tuesday granted Hughes’ request for a court-appointed attorney and assigned her a $10,000 personal recognizance bond.
Cynthia Conlon, who represented Hughes during arraignment, requested the move, which doesn’t require Hughes to pay up-front. It lets the mother of three attend treatment as her case proceeds instead of sitting behind bars, she said.
Hughes is waiting on a bed at Harbor House in Holland, she said in court, near her parents’ house in Hamilton, Michigan. She’s been staying there for the past few weeks, she said.
Her Bethany Christian Services caseworker sat in the courtroom for support on Tuesday.
“We’re hopeful she won’t be incarcerated and miss her chance to do that,” Conlon said.
The Michigan Court of Appeals heard a previous case against Hughes after 13th Circuit Court Judge Thomas Power issued her a sentence based on her pregnancy in late 2018.
Hughes had been found guilty of cutting off a court-ordered tether. She was on probation for methamphetamine use conviction at the time, and Power said in court he set her 13- to 24-month sentence to keep Hughes drug-free until her child’s birth.
The appellate court reversed Power’s ruling and freed Hughes from prison on July 9, days after her child was born. She was referred for resentencing in August and issued time served.
Hughes’ online records in 86th District Court include appearances for retail fraud, attempted destruction of police property, attempted assault or obstruction of a police officer, use of methamphetamine and several instances of driving without a license or without insurance.
The case has been assigned to 86th District Court Judge Robert Cooney. Hughes next appears for a pre-trial conference on Jan. 21.
