TRAVERSE CITY — A woman has been arrested on a warrant out of Ohio.
Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a call about 1 a.m. Thursday of a “suspicious-looking” van parked along north Keystone Road, according to Capt. Randy Fewless.
They found the van and identified a man behind the wheel and a woman in the passenger’s seat. A check revealed nothing sketchy about the driver, but the deputy discovered the 44-year-old passenger had a standing warrant. It appeared she’d been staying locally for a while, Fewless said.
The deputy arrested her on that extraditable warrant, which Fewless said is on a felony charge of “dangerous drugs” out of Cuyahoga County, Ohio. The warrant dates back to September 2019.
Fewless said the woman has been lodged in Grand Traverse County’s jail while she awaits a lift down south.
