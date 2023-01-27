TRAVERSE CITY — Two members of the PACE North Board of Directors were reappointed Thursday, putting an end to speculation they would not return.
Elizabeth Aderholdt, the board’s acting president, and Gregory Kish returned for another one-year term by a unanimous vote of the Department of Health and Human Services board, which oversees the Grand Traverse Pavilions.
Grand Traverse County Administrator Nate Alger got a phone call recently from Janis Adams, PACE North’s attorney, who told him if Aderholdt and Kish were not reappointed to the board, it could look like retaliation, Alger said.
Aderholdt and Kish were part of an internal PACE investigation that confirmed complaints of discrimination and harassment made by former PACE Executive Director Mary John-Williams. In December, John-Williams sued the Pavilions, its CEO Rose Coleman, the DHHS board and its chairman Cecil McNally for discrimination based on her race, age and status as a single mother.
Alger said he reached out to give Adams’ message to DHHS board member Gordie LaPointe and McNally, informing them that they should speak with their own attorney.
“The county doesn’t have anything to do with the appointment of PACE board members,” Alger said. “That is strictly the job of the DHHS board. The county has no influence on the Grand Traverse Pavilions or PACE. They are a separate entity from the county.”
Aderholdt and Kish also are named as witnesses in the lawsuit and have signed affidavits attesting to the alleged failure of Pavilions administrators and the DHHS board to protect John-Williams from the intimidating environment created by Coleman and McNally and that it did not follow the legal steps required when an employee makes a discrimination or retaliation complaint.
LaPointe said he was surprised and disappointed to hear that Adams called Alger, saying it is Adams’ opinion that going through the interview and selection process to appoint board members right now could be viewed as retaliatory.
“I don’t know what prompted her, she just on her own one day got up and decided to do that,” LaPointe said, adding that she should have called the DHHS board attorney if she saw a problem.
“I didn’t appreciate getting a call from the county administrator saying, in essence, there’s some pushback,” he said.
According to the lawsuit filed in December in 13th Circuit Court, John-Williams is suing for violations of the Whistleblower Protection Act, claiming that she was let go after repeatedly questioning what she saw as irregularities in a management agreement between PACE and the Pavilions, which was to provide marketing, IT, maintenance and other services for PACE.
The management agreement has since been updated, clarifying that the executive director of PACE is a PACE employee, not an employee of the Pavilions, and will report exclusively to the PACE North board, according to a “media response” on the PACE website.
The fee structure, which was based on a percentage of PACE income rather than a flat fee based on fair market value, has been temporarily changed while the two parties work on making sure the agreement is in compliance.
A copy of the agreement also has been sent to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services as required, the response states.
CMS had not previously had a copy of the agreement.
The nine-member PACE board had six members whose terms expired in June 2022 but had not been filled. A call for applications garnered 11 responses, including all six of those whose terms were expired. They were interviewed by the three DHHS board members that also includes Mary Marois.
“We were remiss as a board and didn’t realize the board terms had expired in June,” McNally said. “When we became aware of the situation, the decision was made to open the board nominations to the community, as well as to the current board.”
Aderholdt, Kish, Korvyn Hansen, Robert Schlueter and Linda Root were all unanimously reappointed to one-year terms ending in January 2024.
Robert Barnes also was appointed as a new member. Dr. James Whelan was not reappointed, with board members saying he has missed five of the last 15 board meetings. McNally, Marois and Coleman also serve on the PACE board.
When contacted by the Record-Eagle, Kish said he applied to continue serving on the board and is glad he was reappointed.
“I thought it was a good idea for all six of us to be reappointed for stability,” Kish said. He declined to comment on speculations that he would be ousted.
Nicole Farkus, who was recently appointed as the new executive director for PACE, had asked the board not to change board members now as she is learning her new job while still filling her previous post as center director.
“There may come a time when change is welcome, but right now it’s a heavy lift and stability and historical knowledge is most helpful to me at this time,” Farkus said.
The Record-Eagle received a press release from the Pavilions dated Jan. 23 that they cannot publicly respond to specific allegations cited in a Jan. 22 article regarding John-Williams’ lawsuit.
“A response will be forthcoming when the time is appropriate,” wrote Lindsey Dood, finance director.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.