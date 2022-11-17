TRAVERSE CITY — Weather forecasters are sure that lake effect snow will hit hard across Leelanau County and between Elk Rapids and Charlevoix on Thursday.
A one-two punch of snow starting Thursday and picking up again Friday night could dump at least 8 inches by Saturday morning from Frankfort to Gaylord to Mackinaw City, including Traverse City and much of Leelanau County, according to National Weather Service forecasts.
Looking ahead for the next three months is considerably more complicated by several factors, said Gaylord-based NWS Meteorologist Sabrina Jauernic. Even forecasting the weekend after Thanksgiving is iffy at this point. Some forecasts indicate there could be a winter storm that Friday, but that’s highly uncertain.
“The weather models are all over the place for what happens after Thanksgiving,” she said.
The National Weather Service predicted Michigan has a decent shot at getting more precipitation than normal, putting the chances between 40 and 50 percent, according to its nationwide weather outlook. Temperatures stand an even chance of being either slightly higher or slightly lower than normal.
That outlook takes several factors into account, and Jauernic explained at a webinar Wednesday evening how those factors make winters so hard to predict.
For one, there’s a pressure anomaly circling the North Pole called the Arctic Oscillation. When pressures are lower than normal, the jet stream stays to the north and there are fewer outbreaks of cold air to the middle latitudes like Michigan.
When pressures are higher than normal, the jet stream sags to the south, drooping in big arcs that can bring cold air outbreaks with it, Jauernic said. She likened it to a top — with a strong spin, there’s very little wobble, but as it slows down it wobbles around.
Predicting the Arctic Oscillation even past a few weeks is very difficult.
“There’s not a lot of reliability beyond a few weeks or even a month, so that can’t tell us what the whole winter’s going to do, but it does impact it,” she said.
So too is figuring out the track of individual low pressure systems, Jauernic said. One that starts over Oregon on Day 1 could wind up in New York by Day 4, or over Michigan’s Thumb by then. Those low pressure systems can bring lots of heavy, wet snow, and minor variations in how the system tracks can lead to big differences in snowfall amounts.
Slight shifts in wind direction, sometimes by as little as 10 degrees, can have big effects on where lake-effect snow hits and where it dumps the most snow, Jauernic said. She showed past storms where west-northwest winds had snow falling around Whitefish Bay and Sault Ste. Marie, but northwest winds spared the Soo.
Lake-effect snow bands can be very narrow, creating stark contrasts between areas being pelted by snow and those completely spared by it just a few miles apart, Jauernic said.
Then there’s snow consistency, which makes a huge difference in how much snow is created by the same amount of liquid. What would measure as a quarter-inch of rain can fall as 6 inches of snow if it’s dry and fluffy, or more like 2-3 inches if it’s wet and heavy.
That has major implications for snowfall predictions — while people might not notice if NWS forecasts were off by a quarter-inch or more for rainfall totals, that amount can make a huge difference in snowfall amounts.
Another factor is La Niña, and the ongoing winter is the third in a row with these conditions, Jauernic said.
La Niña is caused by colder-than-average waters in the Pacific Ocean near the equator, according to the NWS. That creates a high pressure system in the northeast Pacific, pushing the jet stream that circles the northern hemisphere to the north near Alaska and the Pacific northwest. In turn, the jet stream can shift to the south from Canada and blanket the Great Lakes.
That alone doesn’t give much to predict Michigan’s winter, Jauernic said. Looking at past La Niña years, especially weak ones like this year, shows there’s not much of a pattern to suggest whether the state will get more or less precipitation than usual. Temperatures could be somewhat colder than usual, but Michigan has seen warmer than average La Niña winters, too.
“So you can see there’s quite a bit of variability temperature-wise and precipitation-wise,” she said.
