SUTTONS BAY — The winning jackpot ticket in the latest Powerball drawing was purchased in Suttons Bay.

The ticket was bought at the Barrels & Barrels Party Store, according to a post on milotteryconnect.com, a Michigan Lottery news website.

Saturday's jackpot was worth $80 million. 

It's the fourth time a Michigan Powerball player has won the jackpot since the state began offering the game in 2010, according to the website.

