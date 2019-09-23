SUTTONS BAY — The winning jackpot ticket in the latest Powerball drawing was purchased in Suttons Bay.
The ticket was bought at the Barrels & Barrels Party Store, according to a post on milotteryconnect.com, a Michigan Lottery news website.
Saturday's jackpot was worth $80 million.
It's the fourth time a Michigan Powerball player has won the jackpot since the state began offering the game in 2010, according to the website.
