MAPLETON — Nearly a dozen wineries on Old Mission Peninsula, chafing under zoning restrictions barring everything from weddings to selling certain merchandise, are taking Peninsula Township to court.
The Wineries of the Old Mission Peninsula Association and 11 wineries claim the township’s zoning restrictions violate their free speech and commerce rights, or are preempted by state law, according to a complaint filed in U.S. District Court.
Township leaders haven’t amended or repealed some restrictions on tasting rooms, winery chateaus and agricultural processing facilities even after township Attorney Greg Meihn flagged some potential legal issues, according to the complaint.
The wineries suing the township object to regulations barring farm processing facilities, as two of the wineries are classified, and winery chateaus from hosting events like weddings; requiring farm processing facilities to use 85 percent Old Mission Peninsula-grown grapes; and restricting or barring numerous other event types at winery chateaus — those are just a few of the issues raised in the 30-page, 10-count complaint.
Joseph Infante, an attorney for the wineries and association, said the rules raise several legal and constitutional problems. A Ninth Circuit Court ruling held that barring wedding hosting violates religious liberties and limiting wineries to using only Old Mission Peninsula grapes restricts interstate commerce, to name two.
The businesses aren’t looking to repeal all of the township’s winery ordinances and create a “free-for-all,” Infante said.
“The intent is to get rid of the portions that are illegal and to draft ordinances in such a way that it benefits everybody,” he said.
The winemakers in question are likely to keep selling products made from Old Mission Peninsula fruit — it’s a designated appellation requiring 85 percent of fruit in the wine to be grown there, and a useful marketing tool, Infante said.
“I think they want to use Old Mission Peninsula grapes but they also want to use Michigan grapes, and right now they can’t even use just Michigan grapes,” he said.
The plaintiffs are asking U.S. District Court Judge Paul Maloney for a preliminary injunction blocking the parts of the ordinance they’re challenging, Infante said. That sets them up to do more business during the winter, and to plan for the upcoming spring and summer as well, he said.
The wineries involved are Bowers Harbor Vineyard & Winery Inc., Brys Winery LC, Chateau Grand Traverse LTD, Tabone Vineyards LLC, Two Lads LLC, Winery at Black Star Farms LLC and Villa Mari LLC. So too are the companies that operate Bonobo Winery, Chateau Chantal, Hawthorne Vineyards and Peninsula Cellars.
Meihn in an Aug. 23, 2019, letter to the township board rejected some similar claims from Infante while acknowledging that the ordinances should be changed to address several issues, like restrictions on what type of branded merchandise a farm processing facility can sell, which appears to violate free speech rights.
Messages for Meihn weren’t returned Thursday.
A proposed change to the township’s winery ordinances likely answered most of the arguments Infante made in previous communications with Peninsula Township officials, township planner Randy Mielnik said.
He and township Supervisor Rob Manigold agreed township zoning rules for wineries needed work — the township’s first wineries opened before the local government had any zoning rules for them, and in subsequent years township leaders created rules for different operation types, Manigold said.
As a result, business owners cried foul over different rules for different winery or tasting room types, while township zoning administrators struggled to enforce the regulations, Manigold said.
Peninsula’s been working on a new zoning ordinance for some time and recently established a separate subcommittee for drafting new winery regulations, Mielnik said. Pandemic concerns slowed down an already involved process.
“It’s really not a simple matter of changing a couple lines in the zoning ordinance, it’s a fairly complex system in the way we regulate wineries,” he said.
Mielnik agreed that some of the current restrictions are heavy-handed, while Manigold pointed out winery owners requested some of the language when the industry was still forming.
Both Manigold and Mielnik said they were caught off guard by the lawsuit — the complaint mentioned negotiations between the plaintiffs and defendant, and Mielnik said the township recently agreed to allow wall-less tents and igloo-like domes for outdoor seating areas.
Manigold said it’s now up to the courts to settle issues with the township’s winery ordinance, although he believes the township has a strong case.
“We always try to avoid going to court, but apparently we’re jumping right into it, so we’ll see what the judge says,” he said.
