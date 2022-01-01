GRAND RAPIDS — A hearing in a federal courtroom, doubling as a Peninsula Township Trustees board meeting, could settle an ongoing suit brought by 11 wineries and an association.
They’ll meet at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in a U.S. District Court Michigan Western District courthouse, before magistrate Raymond Kent, records show. Plaintiffs’ representatives will be there, too, and attorneys for both the township and wineries previously expressed optimism that the conference ought to produce a settlement.
The suit challenges the constitutionality and legal underpinnings of the township’s various ordinances for different types of wineries, barring everything from certain types of merchandise to buying too many grapes from other locales, to hosting events like weddings.
Both plaintiffs and township were close to an agreement when trustees unanimously agreed to reject the terms in October. It’s a decision the court both upheld, but later agreed to punish the township for by ordering them to pay a portion of the plaintiffs’ legal fees and costs.
Trustees, for their part, heeded public outcry for more transparency in the settlement negotiations process, and formed a citizens advisory council as suggested in the October meeting.
Along with association Wineries of the Old Mission Peninsula, also known as Old Mission Peninsula Wine Trail, plaintiffs are Bowers Harbor Vineyard & Winery Inc., Brys Winery LLC, Chateau Grand Traverse LTD, Tabone Vineyards LLC, Two Lads LLC, Winery at Black Star Farms LLC and Villa Mari LLC.
Companies doing business as Bonobo Winery, Chateau Chantal, Hawthorne Vineyards and Peninsula Cellars also are part of the lawsuit, and all plaintiffs are members of Wineries of the Old Mission Peninsula except Bonobo Winery.
