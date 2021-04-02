TRAVERSE CITY — A dusting of snow should dampen fire risks in the northwest Lower Peninsula for a day or two, but won’t snuff out the spring wildfire season.
Nathan Comar, a forest fire officer with the Department of Natural Resources, said he expects wind and sun soon will dry out the types of dead grass, undergrowth and debris that have burned in recent fires.
Spring is typically the busiest time of the year for wildfires because once the snow melts, all that fuel is left to dry, Comar said.
“Once we get warmer temperatures and warmer precipitation, that vegetation starts to green up and the moisture content in it increases, which makes it harder to burn,” he said.
It’s been a moderate year for wildfires, save for a massive one near Manistee that recently torched more than 500 acres, Comar said. It’s the earliest he can recall such a large fire in his five years with the DNR.
A milder winter got the season off to an earlier start, as the snow melted off sooner, Comar said. Plus, less snow accumulation left some undergrowth that typically gets packed down by snow more “fluffed up.”
That leads to faster-spreading fires with taller flames that can spread to trees, especially pines with low-hanging branches, Comar said.
He urged anyone thinking of burning brush or debris to check with the DNR’s burn permit website, www.michigan.gov/burnpermit. The department updates the page with current conditions and burning rules (no actual permits are issued), and provides numbers for departments that enforce local rules different from the state’s.
The DNR is typically in charge of burning regulations in townships with fewer than 7,500 people, unless a local ordinance states otherwise.
Acme, East Bay and Garfield townships made Grand Traverse Metro Fire Department responsible for their burning rules, department Chief Pat Parker said. Open fires of leaves, grass and downed brush are not allowed in those townships.
“A lot of people don’t know they can’t do that, but we had a person call the other day and wanted to know if it was OK to burn a campfire,” Parker said.
Recreational fires are fine as long as they’re kept small — three feet wide and two feet in height — and are no closer than 25 feet to a building, Parker said. And bonfires are allowed with a permit.
But Wednesday’s winds topped out at 31-mile-per-hour gusts, according to the National Weather Service.
“That’s not common sense, the fire’s going to get away,” Parker said.
Blustery winds were blamed for a fire that broke out Tuesday morning north of Northport, and they were still blowing Thursday, with gusts clocking at 30 MPH. The National Weather Service predicted a windy Friday night.
Windy conditions, plus low humidity, are what the DNR looks for when issuing burn bans, Comar said.
Traverse City bans bonfires or any open burning of leaves, grass, trash or similar items, while recreational fires are OK with a permit, according to the ordinance.
Leelanau Township also issues its own burn permits, available by calling the fire department at 231-386-5343, according to the DNR.
Grand Traverse Metro Fire Department gives permits for agricultural fires to burn tree stumps and branches.
Meanwhile, the DNR exempts most agricultural burns unless they’re on road shoulders, in fields where crops weren’t grown last year, burning leftover Christmas trees or burning trees, garden plots or other vegetation not part of normal cropping operations, according to the department.
Comar said that means an orchard owner wouldn’t need a permit to burn old cherry trees, but would for other trees cut on the property. He urged anyone to call the DNR if they’re not sure — the burn permit number is 866-922-2876.
Parker said farmers should let their local departments know if they’re burning trees or using fire to clear fields to avoid any confusion — a passer-by might call 911 thinking it’s an emergency.
He reminds anyone who starts a blaze that they’re responsible for what happens to it, possibly including the cost of putting it out if it gets out of control.
