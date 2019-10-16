FRANKFORT — Wild, windy weather felt across northwest Michigan kicked up waves and knocked out power in Frankfort, sending students home early and leaving businesses in the dark.
Frankfort city Superintendent Josh Mills said generators kept drinking water and sewer pumps running Wednesday, and city hall had power and a place for people to warm up if needed.
A few gas stations and stores had at least partial power, but most other places didn't.
"It's an unfortunate situation, I feel bad especially for some folks that are dependent on the electricity for some reason," he said. "I think most of the community's kind of hunkered down and just waiting to see for the power to come back on."
Frankfort Elberta Area Schools sent students home starting at 10:30 a.m. because of the power outage, according to a district social media post — its football game scheduled for Wednesday went on as planned.
Wind knocked down a power line that hit an electrical substation and took out power for more than 5,200 customers near Frankfort early Wednesday morning, Consumers Energy spokesman Roger Morgenstern said. That was down to 2,400 by the afternoon, and all but 700 of those should've had power back by 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. The rest should have been back online by 8:30 p.m.
"As you probably know, it's still blowing up there so we're getting additional downed wires," he said. "From a safety standpoint, we've got to fix those downed wires before we can get power flowing to all those customers."
Carol Carlin, who co-owns Elberta Mercantile with her husband, said the store was closed anyway, but the Frankfort resident had no power. She was trying to avoid opening her refrigerator and was using her home's gas fireplace for heat.
"I had a lot of things I wanted to work on, and everything requires electricity, so," she said. "And cooking is not going to happen so we'll eat sandwiches, I don't know."
Another outage in Suttons Bay affecting 830 customers was caused by a vehicle hitting a utility pole, Morgenstern said — power there should have been restored by 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Gale-force winds churned Lake Michigan and sent waves crashing into shorelines throughout the region and beyond — the National Weather Service issued a lakeshore flooding warning for every county along the coast from Charlevoix to Van Buren.
Nancy Loveland said she and her dad watched his beach along the shore by his Elmwood Township home get destroyed by waves Wednesday.
Loveland grew up in the house and never saw weather so violent, she said. A slew of other docks floated by, along with trees and other debris. Some of it washed up on her father's lawn.
"I don't know who's going to end up with all this stuff, I feel sorry for them," she said. "It's kind of like a reverse cakewalk, when the waves stop, who's going to have all the junk?"
Sabrina Jauernic, a meteorologist at the NWS Gaylord office, said the pressure in a low pressure system over Lake Huron dropped even further overnight. That caused air from the surrounding areas to rush in.
"The differences in pressure causes wind speeds, and the larger the difference in pressure, the stronger the winds will get throughout the day," she said.
Wind gusts hit 41 miles per hour at Cherry Capital Airport Wednesday morning, according to NWS data.
Jauernic warned people to stay away from piers or anything else exposed to waves that could reach up to 10 feet high — the NWS predicted waves of 4-to 8 feet in Grand Traverse Bay.
Those waters completely submerged the east end of Marina Drive in Traverse City's Clinch Park, prompting the city to close it until Thursday if conditions improve by then,a according to a release.
State Theatre and Bijou by the Bay posted via social media a video showing the road, which runs near the Bijou, underwater.
Peninsula Drive from McKinley to Wilson roads was closed indefinitely because of wave erosion, according to a Grand Traverse County Road Commission release. The road was originally set to reopen by day's end.
Strong winds and downed trees also prompted Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore officials to close Pierce Stocking Drive all of Wednesday, park ranger Merrith Baughman said. The plan is to reopen it as soon as conditions allow.
Beaches by Glen Haven were taking a pounding, and waves were lapping up near buildings in the historic village on South Manitou Island, Baughman said — a ranger was watching the situation there and she didn't expect the beaches to take lasting damage.
Wild weather should calm down by Thursday, with wind speeds throttling back overnight and through the day and a few light showers in the morning, Jauernic said.
Friday's weather in the Traverse City area should be calm and mostly sunny with temperatures reaching the high 50s.
"As of now, Friday looks like the one completely dry day we have, then a little bit of rain starts to move back in on Saturday," she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.