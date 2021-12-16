TRAVERSE CITY — A windstorm shook northern Michigan on Thursday, downing power lines, flinging debris and trees onto roadways and canceling schools.
Cherry Capitol Airport saw a 70 mph gust at 6 a.m. — the strongest in the region that mostly saw high gusts of 60 mph, said National Weather Service Gaylord Forecast Office Meteorologist Keith Berger.
The storm’s conditions made it memorable for the weather and data “nerds” as that kind of wind only hits once or twice a year, Berger said.
“Usually, a 70 mph wind is going to be associated with a thunderstorm. And, the fact that this wasn’t — this is just kind of a land-based, straight-lined wind — is unique,” he said. “I wouldn’t say it’s unprecedented, I would just say it’s unique, the kind of thing the old-timers are going to talk about. ‘Boy, you remember when we hit 70 mph back in 2021?’”
The National Weather Service issued a severe weather warning with possible lakeshore flooding. Area schools closed and thousands lost power off and on throughout the day, with the winds tapering off in the late afternoon.
The windy weather meant busy shifts for emergency responders. Grand Traverse 9-1-1 Director Jason Torrey said dispatchers fielded 350 calls in about 12 hours — including 150 wind-related ones — when they normally receive 200 calls in a 24-hour period.
“Well, we’re used to bending, but we don’t feel like we ever break. So, we were feeling it, but we were definitely able to manage it,” Torrey said.
Most of the calls dispatchers received were not major — 60-specific power line issues, 17 additional requests for service for fire departments for smoke and trees on houses; and 55 traffic-related incidents for debris and trees in the roadways — but a live wire landed on a propane tank and a tree fell on a camper, Torrey said. Law enforcement also had to monitor live wires for long stretches, waiting for power companies to arrive.
He said Traverse City proper got lucky and wasn’t hit as hard as the surrounding areas.
Traverse City Police Chief Jeff O’Brien echoed that observation Thursday morning when he said his department didn’t have too many wind-related issues, apart from having reindeer blow over in his front yard. Cherry Capitol Airport Director Kevin Klein said commercial flights also operated normally, but flight school was grounded and small aircraft were secured.
On the temperature front, every area in northern Michigan broke records except Alpena. The 1997 record of 59 degrees was broken by Wednesday’s 61 deg- rees and Thursday’s 66 degree-high early in the morning.
Berger said the unique weather event was caused by shifting conditions, from fall to winter.
“So, when you’re in a transitional season like fall, or early winter, the jet streams and things tend to be right overhead, so you get a little more stormy activity,” he said. “And, you get these high windstorms, these areas of deep low pressure as we’re transitioning in the seasons and things are going from the predominately kind of warm stable to cold stable, there’s going to be a balance in the middle there and that’s where the storms ride. But, it’s just a strong area of low pressure.”
He said the Traverse City area has hope for a white Christmas as conditions return to normal, but the rest of the winter may still be moody.
“And, I’m kind of getting the feeling that’s what we’re looking at this year is we’ll have some warm swings where we lose some snowpack and temperatures warm up a bit. We see a bit of rain or mixed precip. But, then there will be other times where it will cool back off and we’ll see snow and get the snow to pile back up again.”
