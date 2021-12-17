MANCELONA — Gusty winds tore across much of the Midwest, toppling trees and power lines in their wake, and leaving thousands of homes without power amid plummeting temperatures across northern Michigan.
Crews were still scrambling to fix downed power lines Friday as widespread outages caused schools, libraries and courts to close. Meanwhile, a network of businesses and organizations in Antrim County banded together to make sure those without power had a warm place to go.
In Mancelona, the Moose Lodge opened up Thursday and hosted about 40 people, said lodge President Scott Crothers. On Friday, they were open again to serve chicken noodle soup from the Antrim County Commission on Aging, hot cocoa, coffee and grilled cheese sandwiches.
"It just fits in with our mission as community service, it's one of the things we try to do at the lodge," Crothers said.
It could have been worse — just a few weeks ago, temperatures were even colder than the 25-degree day, Crothers said.
It also could have been better — power outages in the middle of July aren't as disruptive, Antrim County Emergency Management Director Leslie Meyers said.
"Heck, we can go take a shower in the lake," she said. "We don't have to worry about saying warm because Mother Nature does that for us."
She was thrilled to see how everyone teamed up to help: fire departments and road commissions across the region cleared downed trees, law enforcement and the county went "above and beyond" to keep people warm and fed. The Community Emergency Response Team helped at warming shelters throughout the county as well.
Along with the Moose Lodge and the senior center in Bellaire, fire departments in Mancelona, Elk Rapids and the South Torch Lake station helped people keep warm, Meyers said. So too did Short's Brewing Company in Elk Rapids. And once power came back on in Bellaire, a generator keeping the senior center open there could be repositioned to the senior center in Mancelona.
It's nothing new for the senior center, which opens its doors as a warming center any time power is out for more than four hours, commission on aging Director Judy Parliament said. The center in Bellaire hosted about 60 for lunch on Friday, and the center in Mancelona already had food to serve on Saturday.
In Bellaire, the 86th District Court closed its doors for the second day in a row Friday because of the outage, according to a release.
As of 10:45 a.m. Friday, Great Lakes Energy Electric Cooperative had 4,053 out of 11,486 customers without power in Antrim County. Brett Streby, the coop's communications and marketing manager, said power line crews were playing something like "whack-a-mole" trying to fix all the wind damage — the more they fixed, the more they found.
He recounted how Thursday the number of reported outages climbed from 20,000 to 36,000. That was down by more than half as of Friday, so crews were making solid progress. But he couldn't venture a guess as to when they might be done.
"It wouldn't surprise me to see more outages occur as the weather continues to dip," he said. "The only thing I can promise is, no one wants to restore power more than us. Our crews are out there, they're the hardest working, most dogged line crews on the job."
Consumers Energy, the second of two electric utilities in Antrim County, had crews on the job as well, with 4,615 out of 9,363 customers without power as of 11 a.m. Friday.
Josh Paciorek, a spokesperson for the Jackon-based utility, said 110 crews were on standby before the winds even hit, and more than 400 from Michigan, Indiana, Ohio and Canada fanned out across the utility's service area. Northern Michigan was the hardest-hit, he said — the utility's outage map showed thousands without power between Cadillac and Houghton Lake.
Most Consumers customers would have power back by Saturday night, Paciorek said.
High winds posed a serious challenge to line workers, as wind speeds over 35 miles per hour kept them out of their bucket trucks, Paciorek said. That meant they couldn't get started until Thursday evening when winds finally died down.
Consumers Energy helped out with a few events aimed at warming up people who were waiting for their electricity to return, Paciorek said. Among them was free breakfast at Leelanau Roasting Company's cafe in Glen Arbor.
Outages had 7,340 out of 12,480 Consumers Energy customers in Leelanau County without power as of 11 a.m. Friday.
Lack of power forced Glen Lake Community Library to close, along with Glen Lake Schools, according to their websites.
Benzie County had its share as well, with 1,941 out of 9,416 Consumers Energy customers without power as of 11 a.m. Friday. Paciorek said the utility is sponsoring free dinner at A. Papano's Pizza in Beulah from 5-7 p.m. Saturday.
"It's not lost on us that a power outage can be pretty frustrating and disrupting, so there's a number of community events around northern Michigan," he said.
Grand Traverse County wasn't missed either, and on Old Mission Peninsula about two-thirds of homes and businesses there were without power Friday afternoon, Peninsula Township Supervisor Rob Manigold said. That included his own home, while township offices and its three fire stations had backup generators.
Crews had chipped away at 190,000 Consumers Energy customers without power at the worst down to 80,000 by Friday afternoon, and Paciorek said they'll be working with their safety in mind even as they rush to get the lights back on.
Until they do, the warming centers in Mancelona will stay open, Meyers said.
"I can't wait to look out the door here at the Mancelona senior center and see the traffic light back on," she said. "Once the traffic light's on, I know we're cooking with gas, so to speak."
