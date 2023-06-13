TRAVERSE CITY — A 34-year-old Williamsburg woman died in a car crash, the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office reported.
She was driving her Chevy Trailblazer southbound on Five Mile Road in East Bay Township at approximately 12:40 a.m. on Tuesday when she crossed over the center line and crashed into a tree, Lt. Brian Giddis said.
The car rolled up and hit the tree, and she was pronounced dead on the scene, he said.
The case is still under investigation, and Giddis said the woman's name is being withheld until her family is notified.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.