TRAVERSE CITY — A 24-year-old Williamsburg man is facing charges of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material and using a computer to commit a crime, Michigan State Police reported.
Chase Amadeo Brigham was arrested and charged after state police searched his residence after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
"Numerous internet-capable devices" were seized, Computer Crimes Unit Detective Travis Kirschner said in a news release.
Brigham was charged with two counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material involving more than 100 images of child sexually abusive material and one count of using a computer to commit a crime.
He was arraigned Friday in 86th District Court in Grand Traverse County and released on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond.
Court records did not indicate Brigham's plea during his arraignment. His next scheduled court appearance will be a probable cause hearing on Aug. 25 via Zoom.
The following state police divisions were involved in this case: Computer Crimes Unit, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, Traverse City Post and the Canine Team.
They ask anyone with information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, to report it to the CyberTipline at http://www.missingkids.org/cybertipline.
