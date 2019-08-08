TRAVERSE CITY — Matt Wille, vice president of operations at a hospital in Minneapolis-St. Paul, was named the new president and CEO of Munson Medical Center on Thursday.
Wille will join Munson Healthcare in late September, according to a release. He replaces Al Pilong, who resigned on March 31 to accept a leadership position within the University of Virginia Health System.
Wille comes to Munson from Allina United Hospital. He was the vice president of operations and even served as the interim president for a period at Allina.
In a Munson Healthcare release, Wille said he was honored to be selected for the position.
"Munson Medical Center has a strong legacy of providing safe, high-quality care to the residents of northern Michigan," Wille said in the release. "I am looking forward to joining an amazing team of dedicated employees, well-respected medical staff, and a committed Board of Trustees who always put patients first."
In the release, Munson Healthcare President and CEO Ed Ness said Wille has "a proven track record of operational, financial, strategic, and visionary executive leadership" in his previous positions.
Wille's work experience includes the CEO of Dallas County Hospital in Perry, Iowa and vice president of MercyOne in Des Moines, Iowa.
Wille has master’s degrees in public policy and administration from Northwestern University and in health care administration from the University of Minnesota. His undergraduate degree is in economics from the University of Iowa.
