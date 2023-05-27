TRAVERSE CITY — At least three wildfires were reported in Grand Traverse County on Thursday, with the newly established Northwest Wexford Emergency Authority Fire Department responding to at least one of them.
At approximately 3 p.m., Blair Township Fire Department Chief Bill Parker said his trucks responded to a wildfire in the Hoosier Valley area of the township.
He said the fire was contained to a wooded area within 5 acres, and that firefighters were able to successfully put it out by 6:30 p.m. that day.
The cause of that fire still remains under investigation.
The other wildfire the BTFD responded to was in Grant Township, according to Parker.
That fire was at a tree farm, where embers from a burn pit spread to “nearby material,” causing the sparks to turn to flames, Parker said.
In both cases, he said there was no structural damage and no injuries.
But, Parker emphasized that these wildfires show what can happen with improper fire management during a very dry time of year.
“Whether you’re traveling north or not, conditions are dry in much of the state. Be careful with fire, ORVs and outdoor equipment and take precautions to keep yourself and others safe,” Don Klingler, resource protection manager for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, said in a statement.
Since the weather forecast shows no rain as of Friday afternoon, Parker said it’s important people show extreme caution with fires this weekend.
Because of that, he said there will be no burn permits from the DNR for the foreseeable future.
“There’s no open burning for debris or trees and stuff like that being issued,” Parker said. “I would expect that would remain till we get some significant rain.”
The BTFD was assisted in the Hoosier Valley fire by the NWEA, Green Lake Township Fire Department, Grand Traverse Metro Fire Department, Paradise Township Fire Department, Long Lake Township Fire Department, Elmira Fire Department, Inland Township Fire Department and the DNR.
