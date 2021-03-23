TRAVERSE CITY — Northern Michigan’s springtime wildfire season arrived during the recent weekend with an outbreak of grass fires across Leelanau County.
Officials reported four grass fires ignited between Saturday and Sunday just in Leelanau County, one burning seven acres south of Maple City on Sunday morning. The region’s weather is expected to waffle between early spring and late winter conditions in coming days, followed by weeks of elevated wildfire risk until trees and ground cover greens up in April and May.
It could shape up to a wildfire season to remember.
“The biggest thing that will contribute to fire season this year will be the lack of snow this winter, particularly along the shoreline,” said Steven Cameron, forest fire supervisor for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ Traverse City region.
“Much of the snowfall was lake effect — not system snow — so not really adding to the system. Some, but not much,” he said.
Cameron said the snowpack this year was so minimal that ground cover such as grasses did not become packed down overwinter; now those grasses remain standing, creating what firefighters call ladder fuels that make greater fire danger risk across the region, he said.
Authorities received the report for the first grass fire late Saturday afternoon along South Hlavka Hill Road in Cleveland Township. Then the seven-acre fire happened late Sunday morning south of Maple City in Kasson Township.
“It was a busy weekend,” said Andy Doornbos, Cedar Area Fire & Rescue chief.
The last two grass fires were reported within two minutes of each other Sunday afternoon, one along East Bernadette Drive in Suttons Bay Township and the other along West MacFarlane Road in Empire Township.
Many wildfires are started because of human actions, officials said, whether by accident or intentionally set brush or recreational fires that escape control.
“It doesn’t take long for it to get away from you,” Doornbos said.
The fire chief said the best thing area residents can do is monitor the DNR’s website for burn permit status, which can change day by day.
“I do encourage the use of water to extinguish a fire,” Doornbos said, adding that a garden hose is a useful tool even when having a recreational bonfire in a fire ring.
Cameron echoed that message: “Tools and water should be kept nearby.”
And current weather conditions are primed for wildfires to quickly burn out of control, though a bit of relief may come yet this week, forecasters said.
“Most areas across northern Michigan should pick up a little bit of moisture midweek,” said Matt Gillen, meteorologist at the National Weather Service station near Gaylord.
There are chances for scattered showers overnight Tuesday into Wednesday across the region, he said, with an expected return of colder temperatures and even some snowfall Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
But eventually the snow will stop falling until next autumn and northern Michigan’s wildfire season will last until trees and other vegetation greens up.
That can be expected in mid- to late-April in shoreline areas, Gillen said, and stretching further into May for the more inland areas.
