GRAYLING — Firefighters worked through the night over the past weekend to contain a large-scale wildfire southeast of Grayling that started Saturday afternoon from a campfire on private property.
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources estimated Sunday that the Wilderness Trail Fire east-southeast of Grayling was 85 percent contained, and reported that I-75 had re-opened after midnight following its closure due to visibility concerns.
Residents who had been evacuated because of the fire area were allowed to return to their homes late Saturday.
However, a temporary flight restriction remains in effect for a 5-mile perimeter around the fire at heights below 5,000 feet, with a warning not to fly aircraft or drones in the area, authorities reported.
The Wilderness Trail Fire claimed at least 2,400 acres, after starting around 1 p.m. Saturday near Staley Lake in Grayling Township, and burning in a southwest direction through jack pine, mixed pines and oak, according to a DNR statement.
“The crews were working in hilly, sandy terrain and that was difficult,” said Mike Janisse, incident commander of the Michigan DNR Incident Management Team. “Weather conditions also were hot, dry and windy.”
These weather conditions are keeping fire danger at levels that are extreme in most parts of Michigan, the DNR statement read.
“One of the most important things people can do now is to refrain from burning until we get significant rain,” Janisse said.
To reduce the risk of wildfire:
- Never leave a fire unattended, even for a moment.
- Check first at Michigan.gov/BurnPermit to see if conditions allow for burning.
- Always put fires out completely with water. Drench the coals, stir with a shovel and drench again.
- Don’t park vehicles over dry grass; heat from vehicles can ignite dry grass.
- Make sure no trailer chains are dragging, which can create sparks.
- And be careful when using power equipment outside.
The DNR shares fire updates on the department Twitter account at Twitter.com/MichiganDNR.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.